Key Notes

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas reported $5 billion in daily trading volume for IBIT, double its average.

Inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs soared to $1.175 billion on Thursday, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leading the charge.

Bitcoin continues to push higher, gaining 6% to hit $118,000, with daily trading volume topping $108 billion.

On July 10, inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs surged to a massive $1.175 billion, led by BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (IBIT). With BTC price surging further 6% today to $118,000, the net assets under management (AUM) for the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF have crossed $80 billion, with total holdings now reaching 706,000 BTC.

Institutional participation in Bitcoin BTC $115 951 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $56.12 B remains strong as the broader crypto market sees a major rally before the “crypto Week” starting July 14.

BlackRock Bitcoin ETF AUM Hits $80 Billion

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has officially reached a record-breaking $80 billion in assets under management (AUM), making it the fastest-growing ETF of its kind. According to data shared by ZeroHedge, the total AUM has tripled over the last 200 trading days, surpassing several traditional commodity ETFs with its unprecedented demand.

For comparison, it took the SPDR Gold Shares ETF ($GLD), the largest gold ETF by assets, more than 15 years to achieve a similar milestone.

BREAKING: Bitcoin ETF, $IBIT, has reached a record $76 BILLION in assets under management. Total assets have TRIPLED over the last ~200 trading days, per ZeroHedge. By comparison, it took the largest gold ETF, $GLD, over 15 years to reach the same milestone.$IBIT's Bitcoin… pic.twitter.com/CkRjkJiTUY — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 10, 2025

IBIT also made history by surpassing 700,000 BTC in holdings for the first time ever. This amount exceeds Strategy’s total Bitcoin stash by approximately 100,000 BTC. As per the Farside Investors’ data, the net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs since inception have reached $53.4 billion.

Bloomberg ETF strategist Eric Balchunas reported that the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF clocked a $5 billion in daily trading volume, double its daily average. Moreover, on the previous day, IBIT’s trading volume was $3.5 billion.

Balchunas noted that volume spikes like these, especially on days when Bitcoin price is rising, typically signal “big boy flows” from institutional investors. Based on historical patterns, he added there’s a strong chance Bitcoin ETFs could attract up to $1 billion in net inflows over the next two trading sessions, added Balchunas.

Huge volume day for $IBIT today, $5b (2x avg) after $3.5b yesterday. When IBIT sees big volume surges on up price days it portends big boy flows (as seen in chart) = good chance we see $1b in flows over next two days. It's also a hair away from $80b. pic.twitter.com/hFKvPSHVWe — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 10, 2025

Additionally, the IBIT share price is showing major strength, surging to $66 in after-hours on July 10. Market analysts believe that this rally can further continue to $77-$80.

BTC Price Rally Continues

After hitting an all-time high, Bitcoin price rally has continued hitting fresh highs above $118K earlier today, with daily trading volumes crossing $108 billion, suggesting strong bullish sentiment among traders. As a result, the BTC futures open interest has also surged to $83 billion.

CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan noted that Binance whale activity has been behind the recent BTC price rally.

Bitcoin Breaks All-Time High – Binance Whale's Powerful Punch “Until recently, whales on the U.S.-based Coinbase exchange were driving the market, but today's surge was driven by a significant move from a major whale on the Binance exchange.” – By @DanCoinInvestor pic.twitter.com/AZ27FN3fv3 — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 11, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.