Bitcoin Price is Holding Despite BOJ Rate Hike

The Bitcoin price is trading near $66,300–$66,800 on Tuesday, up roughly +2% over the past 24 hours, as spot markets absorb the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to raise its benchmark rate to 1.0%, the highest since 1995. The hold is notable given that a prior BOJ move in December, from 0.50% to 0.75%, preceded a 25% BTC drawdown across January and February. Whether that precedent repeats is the question traders are pricing now.

The rate increase shifts carry-trade calculus: yen-funded positions in risk assets become more expensive to maintain as the cost of shorting JPY rises. Derivatives data add texture: approximately $488M in positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, with $365M of that from short liquidations. That skew points to a bearish positioning shakeout rather than aggressive new longs driving the price.

Japan Hikes Rates To Highest Level In 30 Years The Bank of Japan raised its short term policy rate to 1%, the highest level since 1995. The move marks the second rate hike in roughly six months. Officials continue to battle persistent inflation and rising import costs. pic.twitter.com/IhhQlHyrjY — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 16, 2026

The Fear and Greed Index has climbed from 12 to 23 over the past week, still deep in fear territory but trending toward neutral. Prediction markets currently assign a 61% probability to BTC ending the near-term window in the $66,000–$68,000 band, consistent with continued range-bound action rather than a directional break.

The macro backdrop is the dominant variable. Rising yields and tightening global liquidity have historically pressured BTC, and the BOJ’s trajectory now runs parallel to that dynamic.

(SOURCE: Fear & Greed Index)

Can Bitcoin Price Break $68,000 Before the BOJ Carry Unwind Bites?

BTC is currently priced between $66,300 and $66,800 and is in a fragile position. Despite a rebound from last week’s low near $60,000, technical indicators suggest caution, as prices remain below the 50-, 100, and 200-day EMAs ($70,532 and $73,222). The previous support trendline is now resistance at approximately $72,753.

Momentum indicators are mixed: the MACD is positive, suggesting potential upside, but the RSI at 44 is below the bearish threshold of 50. Analysts see $63,500–$64,500 as a new short-term support, with a decisive close above $67,000 needed for a move towards $70,000+. A close below $65,000 could reopen the path to $60,000.

Bull case: shorts cover, $67,000 breaks, and momentum pushes to the 50-day EMA. Base case: consolidation between $65,000 and $67,000 as markets await central bank signals. Bear case: a carry unwind leads to a drop below $65,000 and a retest of $60,000.

$BTC is hovering around the $67,000 level. The next key resistance is around $68,000 and a breakout above it could push Bitcoin to $70,000 soon. pic.twitter.com/nIT9dKdJER — Ted (@TedPillows) June 16, 2026

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Stage Positioning as BTC Tests Structural Resistance

Spot Bitcoin price at $66,500 reflects a market in consolidation, not expansion. For holders eyeing a 50-day EMA ceiling near $70,532 and an RSI that hasn’t crossed 50, the near-term upside is constrained. That context, range-bound spot, macro overhang, no clean breakout signal, is precisely when early-stage infrastructure plays with asymmetric profiles draws attention.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Bitcoin Layer 2 project that integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), positioning it as the first BTC Layer 2 to offer SVM-based smart contract execution. The value proposition targets Bitcoin’s known friction points: slow settlement, high fees, and limited programmability.

The presale has raised $32,826,181.77 at a current token price of $0.0136817, with staking available for early participants. The feature set includes a Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers and sub-second finality via SVM integration.

Japan’s monetary tightening cycle has historically accelerated capital rotation across crypto categories, with early-stage infrastructure tokens absorbing it.

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