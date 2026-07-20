Chainlink News: $30M LINK Leaves Coinbase, Breakout Imminent?

In Chainlink news today, a wallet linked to Dutch exchange Bitvavo transferred 3.89 million LINK tokens (about $32.59M) from Coinbase Prime to a previously dormant address with no prior transactions.

LINK is trading at around $8.33, down a modest -0.5% over the past 24 hours, with a seven-day gain of nearly 5%. The inactive receiving wallet suggests potential cold storage or pre-staking setup.

Bitvavo (@bitvavocom) has withdrawn 3.89M $LINK (~$32.59) from Coinbase prime to a fresh wallet Address: 0x638c52e3348C5100bba8CF14E4512A168fE47213 pic.twitter.com/KChlqRQzh6 — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) July 20, 2026

Despite the significant withdrawal, it did not result in a spike in LINK trading volume, indicating an intent to hold rather than sell. Daily trading volume for LINK sits at $153M, per CoinGecko data.

This move coincides with increased institutional interest in Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), raising questions about its market significance.

Chainlink News: Can the LINK Price Break $9 This Week as Accumulation Signals Build?

Issu du rapport de chartes de lundi dans @Recherchecrypto : Comme vu lundi dans le rapport de chartes, Chainlink $LINK vient de donner son 2ᵉ signal de survente précoce en 4 ans. La dernière fois, ce signal avait marqué une zone proche du bottom de 2022. Je pense qu’une… pic.twitter.com/E8XzrUzFG8 — Paul Cryptoformation (@Paul_Theway) July 18, 2026

CoinGecko pegs LINK at $8.34, down around -0.50% on the day but carrying a clean +5.00% seven-day gain, a divergence from the flat-to-negative weekly performance seen across much of the altcoin market.

Support is established in the $7.80–$8.00 band, where buyers stepped in during the last two pullbacks. Resistance clusters at $9.00–$9.50, a zone corresponding to prior local highs. LINK has not closed a daily candle above $9 in recent weeks, making that level the functional ceiling until buyers produce a volume-backed break.

Three scenarios frame the near-term path:

Bull case: The Bitvavo withdrawal and any follow-on institutional flows reduce circulating supply on exchanges, soft-tightening liquidity and nudging the price toward the $9 resistance test, achievable if broader market sentiment firms up.

Base case: LINK consolidates in the $8.00–$8.80 corridor, digesting the on-chain news without a directional catalyst to force a breakout.

Bear case: A deterioration in broader risk appetite pressures LINK back toward the $7.40–$7.60 range, where realized P&L for recent buyers would start flipping negative. A $10 reclaim remains the longer-term technical thesis most analysts are watching.

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Positioning as LINK Consolidates Below Key Resistance

With the recent Chainlink news drop, LINK’s +5% weekly gain is real, but the math for a large-cap asset to reclaim a meaningful multiple from current levels is structurally constrained; getting from $8.33 to, say, $25 would require a return to late-2021 conditions. That’s the ceiling problem for established tokens that early-stage projects don’t share, at least on paper.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Bitcoin Layer 2 presale positioning itself around a specific technical claim: the first Bitcoin L2 to integrate the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), targeting sub-second finality and smart contract throughput that the base Bitcoin layer structurally cannot deliver.

The project has raised $32,973,148.62 at a current token price of $0.0136834, with a staking mechanism live during the presale window. Features include a decentralized canonical bridge for BTC transfers and low-latency transaction execution; infrastructure bets on Bitcoin’s programmability gap.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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