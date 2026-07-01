Citigroup cut its 12-month Bitcoin price target to BTC $82,000 from $112,000 and its Ethereum price target to ETH $2,240 from $3,175 in a research note published July 1, 2026.

The note simultaneously lowers its assumed net spot crypto ETF inflows over the next 12 months to zero, down from a prior estimate of $10Bn, reflecting a structural reassessment of demand rather than a simple macro adjustment.

Citi Slashes Bitcoin and Ether Targets as ETF Flows Turn Negative According to Reuters, Citi cut its 12-month forecasts for bitcoin and ether, lowering its bitcoin target from $112,000 to $82,000 and its ether target from $3,175 to $2,240. Citi also reduced its expected ETF net… pic.twitter.com/W4nZo90zl5 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 1, 2026

This is not simply a price-target trim. It is Citigroup’s second consecutive downgrade cycle in 2026, and the zeroing of the ETF inflow assumption signals that the bank no longer treats institutional channel demand as a reliable base-case tailwind for either asset.

Citigroup dropping its revised forecast comes as Bitcoin is trading for $58,650, down -1.2% over the past 24 hours, with daily trading volume currently sitting at more than $34.6Bn.

Citi Forecast Revision: The Three-Factor Rationale

$BTC has failed to reclaim the Feb lows. Sellers are still dominating, while Coinbase Bitcoin Premium is at its lowest level this cycle. If Bitcoin loses the $57,000-$58,000 zone, there's nothing stopping it from going into the low 50s. https://t.co/oryVX0JsAb pic.twitter.com/1TPPXGul14 — Ted (@TedPillows) July 1, 2026

The bank attributed the cuts to three compounding factors: weakening investor appetite for crypto assets broadly, negative Bitcoin ETF flows that have shifted the structural demand narrative from a tailwind to a headwind, and the continued lack of progress on U.S. digital asset legislation.

Citi’s note stated that ETF flows, described as an important driver of prices, have recently turned negative, a characterization consistent with spot Bitcoin ETF year-to-date flows of approximately $3.3Bn at the time of publication.

The ETF flow assumption reset is the most consequential single change in the note. A prior model anchored to $10Bn in net Bitcoin ETF inflows over 12 months generated substantially different price-support mechanics than a zero-inflow baseline; removing that assumption mechanically compresses the demand-side inputs in Citi’s valuation framework.

Coverage of earlier Bitcoin ETF outflow pressure had flagged that cumulative outflows in the $6Bn range were already straining the institutional-demand thesis underpinning higher Wall Street crypto targets.

On the legislative front, Citi’s note echoed the framing of its March 2026 downgrade, in which Alex Saunders, the bank’s head of quantitative global macro and DeFi research, characterized the cuts as driven by political delays in Washington over the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act rather than by issues intrinsic to Bitcoin.

That bill, whose latest draft text and Senate procedural status remain closely watched by institutional desks, has not advanced to a vote on cloture. Progress – or its absence – on the Clarity Act’s Senate trajectory remains a primary toggle for Citi’s forward assumptions.

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Bitcoin Forecast Progression and Bear-Case Recalibration

📉 Citi slashes 12-month BTC forecast to $82K (from $112K) and ETH to $2,240 (from $3,175). Reason: ETF net inflow assumption cut to ZERO from $10B. BTC ETFs down $3.3B YTD. Bear case: $53K BTC / $1,094 ETH. Citi's 2nd downgrade this year.#Bitcoin #Ethereum #Citi pic.twitter.com/9ijlD3C2Bv — Bitcoin World News (@BitcoinWorldN) July 1, 2026

The revision extends a clear downward progression. Citi’s Bitcoin target has moved from $143,000 to $112,000 earlier in 2026, and now to $82,000; Ethereum has tracked from $4,304 to $3,175 and now to $2,240.

The recessionary bear case has also stepped down; Bitcoin’s floor scenario moves from $58,000 to $53,000, and Ethereum’s from $1,198 to $1,094, with the rationale being recessionary macroeconomic conditions combined with continued ETF outflows.

The analytical question is no longer whether Citi’s crypto forecast cycle has turned bearish; it is whether the zeroed ETF inflow assumption proves durable or is a trough from which a legislative catalyst could prompt a rapid reversal.

We suspect the next meaningful revision, in either direction, will be triggered by a determinable Senate action on digital asset market-structure bills or by a sustained, multi-week inflection in spot ETF flow data, whichever arrives first.

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