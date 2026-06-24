Bitcoin News Today: BTC price traded at $62,546 on Wednesday, down 2.1% over 24 hours and 4.9% on the week, as a second consecutive session of heavy selling in chip stocks transmitted directly into crypto markets through the same risk-correlation channel that has defined BTC’s behavior for much of 2026.

The Bloomberg framing of this move as a two-week low driven by tech weakness understates the structural context: the institutional bid that sustained BTC above $65,000 through most of the first half of the year has gone quiet.

This is not simply a sympathetic selloff triggered by equity volatility. It is a demand-gap problem compounding a macro shock, with the two dynamics now reinforcing each other in the absence of a countervailing flow catalyst.

Semiconductor Selloff: The Transmission Mechanism Into Crypto Markets

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) fell 7.9% on Tuesday, with all 30 constituent members closing lower. Micron, Marvell, and On Semiconductor – each of which had more than doubled in 2026 – led the drop. The SOX decline pulled the S&P 500 down 1.4% and the Nasdaq 100 down 3.3%, and an attempted recovery in Asian chip stocks failed to hold Wednesday morning, with Taiwan Semiconductor falling more than 3%.

The mechanism functions as follows: when high-beta, high-multiple names in the chip stocks and AI infrastructure space correct sharply, institutional desks reduce gross exposure across all risk categories simultaneously. Bitcoin and Ether sit in that same bucket. The correlation is not incidental; it is structurally embedded in how multi-asset funds manage drawdown risk.

Ether fell 3.7% to $1,661 for a 7.2% weekly loss. XRP dropped 2.2% to $1.10, down 9.3% on the week. Solana shed 3.3% to $69. Hyperliquid’s HYPE was the session’s worst performer among major tokens, down 8.8% on the day and 18.6% on the week to approximately $61. The broader crypto market showed no divergence from the risk-off pattern; Tron, up 3.7% on the week, was the lone notable exception.

Bitcoin News Today: ETFs Outflows, The Structural Signal Beneath the Price

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF products have recorded a record 30-day net outflow of more than $6 billion, according to data cited by CoinDesk, marking a full reversal of the institutional posture that characterized the 2025 accumulation cycle.

The same vehicles that absorbed supply aggressively following their January 2024 launch are now consistent net sellers, and the aggregate AUM across spot ETFs has declined from above $100 billion earlier in 2026 to approximately $85 billion.

Mike McCluskey, co-founder of tx, described the fund flow picture as the decisive crypto-specific signal in current conditions. “Until those flows clearly reverse, relief rallies are likely to hit a hard ceiling,” McCluskey said.

The analytical question is no longer whether BTC can hold $62,000; it is whether the institutional redemption cycle has run its course or has further to go. Prior coverage tracking ETF outflow patterns and institutional selling pressure identified the structural shift from net buyers to net sellers as a demand gap of tens of thousands of BTC versus the same period in 2025.

On-chain data adds a capitulation-ratio dimension to the flow picture. Long-term holder capitulation dynamics tracked during the same drawdown period showed realized losses approaching $2.4 billion, a figure consistent with distribution by holders who accumulated in the $55,000–$68,000 range and are now exiting near breakeven rather than into strength.

Support Levels and Friday’s Options Expiry

The BTC price is holding above $60,000, a level described as “a real technical and psychological line that has already been tested this month.” Friday’s expiry on Deribit carries roughly $10.6 billion in notional value, with nearly 80% of open positions out-of-the-money, clustered around a $60,000 put and an $80,000 call.

Those strikes function less as gravitational targets and more as a measure of how dislocated positioning has become relative to the current spot.

A clean break of $60,000 would open technical targets toward the $55,000–$50,000 range flagged by analysts tracking Bitcoin’s price structure alongside ETF flow and AI-rotation dynamics. Combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% in May to $4.41 trillion, the lowest reading since September 2024, confirming that declining participation accompanies price deterioration rather than a flush-and-recover pattern.

The macro backdrop – a dollar gauge at a seven-month high and Brent crude slipping toward $76 a barrel- offers no near-term relief catalyst.

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