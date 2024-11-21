Bitcoin Soars Above $97,200 Driven by Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Agenda

Key Notes

Bitcoin BTC $97 480 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $1.93 T Vol. 24h: $102.00 B soared above the $97,200 mark for the first time during Asian trading on Thursday. This historic rise was driven by investor optimism about regulatory reforms under President-elect Donald Trump. This historic rise brings Bitcoin nearing to $100,000 mark, highlighting growing confidence in its potential under the incoming administration.

Over the past year, Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled, with a sharp 40% jump in just two weeks following Trump’s victory. The entry of pro-crypto lawmakers into Congress has added to the momentum, suggesting stronger legislative backing for the cryptocurrency sector. Investors increasingly anticipate policies aimed at fostering growth in digital assets.

“While it’s now firmly into overbought territory, it is being drawn toward the $100K level,” noted Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets. His comments emphasize the technical and market forces propelling Bitcoin’s ascent as traders maintain a bullish outlook on its future trajectory.

Trump Pledges to Make US Crypto Hub

During his campaign, Trump championed digital currencies, vowing to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet”. He proposed building a national Bitcoin reserve, signaling a firm intention to embed cryptocurrencies into the country’s financial framework. Investors responded enthusiastically, channeling significant funds into US-listed Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Since the election, over $4 billion has flowed into ETFs, revealing heightened interest from institutional players. A key development occurred this week with the launch of options for BlackRock‘s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Call options, reflecting bets on rising prices, have exceeded puts, underscoring optimism about Bitcoin’s upward momentum.

Bitcoin-related stocks have followed the cryptocurrency’s upward trend. Shares of MARA Holdings, a prominent Bitcoin miner, surged nearly 14% overnight. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy, a software firm with extensive Bitcoin holdings, saw its stock jump 10%, lifting its market value above $100 billion. These movements underscore growing confidence in Bitcoin’s sustained growth trajectory.

Will US Crypto Policies Gain Clarity Soon?

Will Peck, head of digital assets at WisdomTree, highlighted growing curiosity about whether the current administration might deliver long-awaited regulatory clarity for the crypto sector. He expressed a mix of optimism and caution, pointing to potential progress in regulatory matters while emphasizing the uncertainty of achieving concrete results.

“With the approval of options on Bitcoin ETFs, we’re not just seeing the maturation of the crypto ETF market — we’re watching Bitcoin cement its place alongside stocks, bonds, and commodities as a mainstream institutional investment,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital.

The recent surge in Bitcoin’s price can be traced back to November 5, when Trump won the presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris. The administration’s team is reportedly considering creating a dedicated crypto policy position, a first for the White House, which could signal a more structured and supportive approach to cryptocurrency regulation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.