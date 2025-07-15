Key Notes

Fidelity’s National Financial Services now holds a 12.9% stake in Metaplanet.

This makes it the largest shareholder of the Tokyo-based financial service provider.

The acquisition brings Metaplanet closer to mirroring Strategy in pursuit of Bitcoin.

Fidelity Investments’ custody arm, National Financial Services, has secured a notable stake in Metaplanet.

The firm acquired 84.4 million shares, worth approximately $820 million, which gave it a 12.9% stake in the Bitcoin BTC $116 748 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $70.83 B treasury company.

Currently, Fidelity’s National Financial Services is the largest shareholder of the Japanese financial leader.

Fidelity’s Deal With Metaplanet Brings It Closer to Strategy

National Financial Services LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity Investments and is

now Metaplanet’s largest stakeholder. It secured this position after purchasing 84.4 million shares at a value of approximately $820 million.

This significant acquisition automatically gave the firm a 12.9% stake in Metaplanet, a company with an aggressive Bitcoin‑treasury strategy.

According to Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich, “Our shareholder base continues to evolve as global access expands.”

Metaplanet has a new largest shareholder. As of June 30, National Financial Services LLC holds 84.4 million shares, representing 12.9% of the company—equivalent to approximately ¥130 billion ($820 million) in value. NFS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity Investments and… pic.twitter.com/jm0yAE4zf3 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 15, 2025

This move benefits Metaplanet by helping it quickly follow Strategy, a larger Bitcoin buyer. The firm aims to hold 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

On Monday, Metaplanet increased its holdings by adding 797 BTC to its investment portfolio. This acquisition increased its BTC holding to a total of 16,353 BTC, currently valued at over $1.9 billion based on the current price of BTC.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $117,710.25, corresponding with a 3.3% dip within the last 24 hours.

The last purchase move and the previous ones show that Metaplanet is gradually moving towards reaching its 30,000 Bitcoin target for the end of 2025.

Its current holding is already 54.51% of this target. Compared to Metaplanet, Strategy has made an even larger Bitcoin purchase.

Strategy Continues to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

At the end of June, the business intelligence firm bought 4,980 more BTC for $531 million. This raised its total Bitcoin holdings to 597,325 BTC, with a cumulative cost of $42.4 billion and an average price of $70,982 per BTC.

More recently, Strategy announced a share sale to double down on its Bitcoin pursuit after raking in record-breaking unrealized gains in Q2 2025. The plan is to sell preferred STRD stock over time and direct the proceeds to Bitcoin acquisitions and corporate operations.

Strategy filed its document with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), emphasizing that share sales under the STRD program will be executed gradually.

However, this is highly dependent on market conditions. The STRD stock, which comprises 10% Series A Perpetual Preferred Shares, could also be directed towards funding dividends and internal operations.

Despite these other plans, Bitcoin accumulation remains the headline priority of the Strategy. The company perceives BTC as the most effective long-term store of value in a volatile macroeconomic climate.

Beyond Metaplanet and Strategy, firms like Rumble and GameStop, among others, are also betting big on Bitcoin.

