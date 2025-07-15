Shiba Inu Transactions Surge 350% as SHIB Price Prints Golden Cross Signal

Key Notes

Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000013 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $7.59 B Vol. 24h: $262.36 M continued its bullish climb on Tuesday, July 15, gaining another 2% to hit $0.000014, the highest since May. This latest move comes as Ethereum ETH $2 974 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $358.77 B Vol. 24h: $38.79 B recorded a 16% weekly surge, surpassing Bitcoin’s BTC $116 748 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $70.83 B 7% rally during the same period. This renewed ETH price momentum is spilling into Ethereum-based projects like Shiba Inu.

On-chain data from IntoTheBlock confirms a major shift in SHIB trading behavior. The average transaction size on the Shiba Inu network surged 350% in the last ten days, rising from $2,600 to $11,700 between July 5 and July 14.

This metric measures the average dollar value moved per transaction on the network. When average transaction size grows faster than price, it signals traders are actively placing larger bets, often a bullish indicator.

If momentum sustains, SHIB could challenge the $0.000015 resistance in the coming trading sessions.

Shiba Inu Golden Cross Signals Bullish Breakout Toward $0.000018 Target

Shiba Inu’s technical indicators now favor a continuation of the uptrend. A Golden Cross recently formed on the daily chart as the 13-day moving average crossed above the 49-day average. Historically, this setup has preceded major bullish swings for SHIB.

SHIB price action has consistently closed above the $0.00001300 short-term support level over the last four sessions. The MACD histogram shows bullish momentum building, and the MACD line remains well above the signal line, confirming upward pressure.

If bulls defend the $0.0000125 mid-level support zone, SHIB could attempt a breakout toward the $0.000016 level marked on the chart. A clean flip of that resistance could open the door for a rapid move toward the $0.000018 local top, last seen in March.

However, failure to hold above $0.000012 could trigger a short-term correction toward $0.00001100.

Solaxy Crypto Presale Heats Up as SHIB Momentum Builds

