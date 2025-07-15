Chainlink, Blockchain Association Launch 50-state ‘Tokenized in America’ Crypto Scorecard

Key Notes

Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network, and the Blockchain Association launched the “Tokenized in America” evaluation initiative on July 15. The new resource is meant to serve as an aggregate industry resource providing a bespoke scoring system covering the blockchain and cryptocurrency policy and support progress made in each of the 50 United States.

Tokenized in America provides an overview of each states’ measured performance across six key categories including active government-led blockchain pilots, active pro-crypto task forces, state congressional support, blockchain workforce concentration, strategic bitcoin reserve initiatives, and whether the state is an active member of the North American Blockchain

Association.

Depending on their performance, each state is given one of four designations ranging from “Trailblazer,” the highest score, to “Accelerator,” “Initiator,” or “Explorer.” Only three states earned top marks and Trailblazer status, Texas, Arizona, and Utah. Other states earning high evaluations, according to a press release, included California, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wyoming.

Driving Policy Action Through Comprehensive State Analysis

The purpose of the scorecard, according to Sarah Milby, Chief Policy Officer, Blockchain Association, is to provide state leaders with dedicated information and tools to “take meaningful action” and to demonstrate where “momentum is building” across the United States.

In a thread on X, the Blockchain Association described the initiative as a tool designed for policymakers and industry leaders who were working to shape the next phase of digital asset innovation in the US. The thread went on to say that “states are central to making that vision a reality.”

1/ We’re proud to partner with @chainlink to launch Tokenized in America, a new public resource that tracks how all 50 states are advancing crypto and blockchain innovation.https://t.co/pY9ZbrF0e1 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/81xmCi77RA — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) July 15, 2025

While the Tokenized in America scorecard isn’t apparently sanctioned or endorsed by any state or the federal government in an official capacity, it provides at-a-glance aggregate information showcasing the overall perceived progress alongside a bevy of statistical information.

This includes state-by-state analysis as well as overall predictive estimates on the future value of the US tokenized assets market and survey data from sources such as hedge fund managers and asset ownership groups.

