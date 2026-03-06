Bitcoin and Stocks Find a Floor, But Bond Market Says Risk-Off Isn’t Over

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $70,000, recovering nearly 10% this week as global markets attempt to stabilize following a sharp geopolitical sell-off. However, while equities and crypto have established a temporary floor, the bond market is signaling that risk-off sentiment remains acute, with Treasury yields climbing as investors aggressively reprice inflation expectations.

According to CME Fed funds futures, the probability of two 25-basis-point Fed rate cuts this year has collapsed to less than 50%, down from nearly 80% prior to the conflict.

The catalyst for this divergence is the energy sector. With oil prices spiking due to supply chain threats in the Middle East, bond traders are pricing in a “higher for longer” inflationary environment. This has directly impacted interest rate expectations.

Cross-Asset Correlation Analysis: The 0.55 Signal

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has risen for four consecutive days, climbing from 3.93% to 4.15%. In fixed-income markets, rising yields correspond to falling prices and often signal a flight to quality or fear of entrenched inflation.

This creates a hostile environment for zero-yield assets like Bitcoin. When risk-free Treasury yields rise, the opportunity cost of holding volatile digital assets increases. The persistence of high yields suggests that the “risk-on” rally seen in stocks and crypto this week may lack structural support. Unless energy prices stabilize rapidly, the bond market’s pessimistic outlook typically exerts a gravitational pull on risk assets over the medium term.

The synchronization between Bitcoin and traditional risk assets has tightened, complicating the narrative of crypto as a non-correlated hedge during geopolitical stress. Analysts monitoring liquidity conditions note that the 30-day correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 has climbed to 0.55. This elevated reading indicates that institutional desks are currently treating Bitcoin largely as a high-beta tech proxy rather than digital gold.

The recent market action confirms this statistical link. As S&P 500 futures slid to a multi-week low of 6,718 points Tuesday on news of escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin simultaneously dropped to approximately $65,000. The subsequent recovery to 6,840 in the S&P 500 was mirrored almost instantly by Bitcoin’s rebound toward $74,000. This lockstep movement suggests that Bitcoin correlation is currently driven by the same macro liquidity impulses governing equities.

The Fed is trapped. Oil pushing toward $82. Inflation rising.

Stocks selling off. Growth slowing.

The Fed is trapped. Oil pushing toward $82. Inflation rising.

Bitcoin Recovery To $70k Preserves Bullish Structure

Bitcoin’s recovery to $70k has preserved the bullish structure. But significant hurdles remain. The asset is currently coil-trading within a symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframe, a pattern that often precedes a major volatility expansion.

The immediate support floor sits at $65,000, a level that was successfully defended during the weekend sell-off. A confirmed daily close below this threshold would invalidate the recovery thesis and expose the next major demand zone between $58,000 and $62,000. This lower bracket aligns with the 200-day moving average.

On the upside, resistance is heavily stacked at $74,000. Reclaiming this level is essential to signal a resumption of the uptrend. Technical indicators like the RSI are currently hovering near 50. Traders should monitor volume on any breakout attempt. A move above $74,000 without a corresponding volume spike would likely signal a bull trap rather than a sustainable rally.

