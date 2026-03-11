Bitcoin Options Traders Are Positioning for a Break Above $80,000

Bitcoin options traders are rotating back into calls, with derivatives data suggesting growing conviction that BTC can reclaim the $80,000 level before the end of the second quarter.

On-chain options platform Derive.xyz places the probability of BTC trading above $80,000 by the end of June at approximately 35%.

On 4 March 2026, BTC broke out of a symmetrical triangle that had compressed price between $63,000 and $72,000, with the breakout accompanied by elevated volume. As of March 9, BTC was trading at approximately $68,400, up 3.7% on the session, with the 50-day EMA at $74,400 representing the nearest meaningful resistance before the $80,000 zone.

Prediction market Polymarket has tracked a parallel shift in sentiment, with odds of BTC reaching $80,000 by March end rising from 20% to 39% in a single trading session, and $75,000 odds jumping from 40% to 67%. These are not institutional-grade instruments, but the velocity of the move captures how rapidly the narrative has pivoted from crash hedging to recovery positioning.

Bitcoin Options Data: Call Concentration and Skew Recovery Signal Bullish Tilt

The most actionable signal in current derivatives markets is the sharp recovery in bitcoin’s options skew. Nick Forster, founder of Derive.xyz, told CoinDesk that BTC’s seven-day and 30-day skews have rebounded from approximately -25%, the panic lows recorded in early February when BTC fell toward $25,000, to roughly +10% today. Under neutral market conditions, delta skew typically hovers between -6% and +6%. A reading of +10% places current sentiment firmly in bullish territory.

That shift indicates traders are unwinding protective put positions and rotating into upside exposure. Forster noted the recovery in skew “signals a significant shift away from aggressive downside hedging,” adding that “despite earlier fears of a catastrophic crash, derivatives markets suggest those concerns may have been overstated.” Deribit data corroborates the same directional read.

CME Group data for March expirations reinforces the picture: the call-to-put open interest ratio stands at roughly 3-to-1, with approximately $660 million in call open interest against $240 million in puts. Out-of-the-money calls are clustered between $110,000 and $220,000 strike prices, a pattern consistent with call-overwriting strategies, traders selling covered calls at elevated strikes to generate yield while holding long spot exposure. Meanwhile, a single March 27 $90,000 call represents 5,665 BTC in notional exposure, underscoring how far some participants are positioned for an extended recovery.

Bitcoin’s $80,000 Resistance: Institutional Flows and Sentiment

An additional technical magnet exists in the form of an unclosed CME futures gap in the $79,660–$81,210 range, left open during the early February correction. Historically, roughly 90% of CME gaps close, a statistic that Gola cited as one of the “main targets” driving the current bullish technical thesis. Support on a pullback rests at the 20-day EMA near $68,700.

If bulls secure a sustained daily close above $80,000, the next logical target is the 200-day EMA near $88,000, with the March 2025 all-time high region around $90,000 coming into view. A rejection at $80,000, however, would not simply represent a pause — it would risk reinforcing a macro supply wall that has now defined the upper boundary of two separate failed rallies. The binary is clear: confirmation above $80,000 opens a multi-week extension; failure there likely forces a retest of the $68,700–$70,000 support band.

The derivatives market’s bullish tilt faces a near-term stress test: the Federal Reserve’s March 18 rate decision. Options market structure suggests the event is a potential breakout catalyst, with implied volatility elevated enough to support long gamma positioning ahead of the announcement. A dovish surprise or a pause signal from the Fed could provide the macro tailwind the $80,000 thesis requires; a hawkish outcome risks a vol spike that resets skew back toward puts.

Institutional positioning, as reflected in hedge fund activity in bitcoin derivatives, has been tilting cautiously bullish, with smart money using elevated three-year-high volatility levels to deploy call-overwriting strategies rather than outright long delta.

