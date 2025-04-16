Bitcoin Traders Take Profit as Institutional Money Pours In

Key Notes

Whales have sold over 29,000 BTC worth $2.4B since April 9.

Strategy added $285M in Bitcoin and Semler Scientific filed to raise $500M, partly to fund further Bitcoin purchases.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $83,300, down by around 2.7% in the past day.

Bitcoin BTC $83 942 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $1.67 T Vol. 24h: $25.84 B is holding steady at around $83,300 on Wednesday, despite dropping 2.7% in the past 24 hours. This comes amid a flurry of whale activity and fresh institutional buying.

As per the data shared by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, whales have locked in profits amid the recent 7.5% weekly price surge. They have offloaded over 29,000 BTC valued over $2.4 billion since April 9.

Whales have been taking profits during the recent rally, offloading over 29,000 #Bitcoin $BTC since April 9. pic.twitter.com/dex8iAlZC3 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Semler Scientific has filed with the US SEC to issue $500 million worth of securities, a move aimed at shoring up its finances — partly to buy more Bitcoin.

The company has also tentatively agreed to a $29.75 million settlement with the Department of Justice over alleged marketing violations. To fund the payout, Semler intends to take a loan from Coinbase, using its 3,192 BTC, worth around $267 million, as collateral.

Additionally, Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquired another $285 million worth of Bitcoin this week. The announcement came shortly after the company disclosed it made $6 billion from its Bitcoin holdings in Q1 2025, reinforcing its long-term bullish stance.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook

On the daily BTC price chart, the Bollinger Bands have recently widened, hinting at rising volatility. The price is currently near the middle band (20-day simple moving average). A decisive close above $87,100 could confirm bullish momentum.

However, slipping below the lower band near $77,900 may lead to a further price drop.

The RSI stands above 49 with a flat gradient, suggesting indecision in the market. While not yet oversold or overbought, any RSI movement beyond the 55 could provide a clear upward direction.

Meanwhile, the MACD shows a mild bullish crossover, though its flattening histogram suggests that the bulls may be losing steam. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume has dropped by around 9% to $26.8 billion.

Resistance remains stiff between $87,000 and $88,000. Adding to the pressure, over $600 million in short positions could be liquidated if Bitcoin climbs back to $86,900 — a level many traders are watching closely.

Over $600 million in short positions will face liquidation if #Bitcoin $BTC rebounds to $86,900! pic.twitter.com/FDBbCEQyMQ — Ali (@ali_charts) April 15, 2025

Investor Evan Luthra recently shared his bullish stance on the largest cryptocurrency, noting that Bitcoin supply on exchanges is drying up.

“The squeeze is real,” he posted, predicting a major breakout ahead.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.