Key Notes

LINK surged 7.5% in 24 hours to trade above $18.32, with trading volume spiking 70% to $1.45 billion.

Chainlink Labs has joined the SEC Crypto Task Force to help define standards for compliant tokenized asset trading.

Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov noted that the passing of the GENIUS Act would fuel global stablecoin growth and benefit LINK through increased demand for its proof-of-reserve.

Chainlink’s native crypto LINK LINK $18.51 24h volatility: 11.6% Market cap: $12.56 B Vol. 24h: $1.23 B is up 7.5% in the last 24 hours, trading above $18.32 levels, with a massive 70% increase in daily trading volumes to more than $1.45 billion.

With the LINK price already up by 19% over the past week, and 43% over the past month, market analysts believe that the ongoing bullish sentiment is likely to continue moving forward.

LINK Price Prepares for Another 55% Rally to $28

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has signaled a bullish outlook for Chainlink, suggesting that the token appears poised for a breakout.

According to Martinez, LINK could first target the $22 level, with the potential to extend gains toward $28 if momentum holds.

Chainlink $LINK looks ready to break out, with eyes on $22 and possibly extending to $28! pic.twitter.com/FVreWNjGB9 — Ali (@ali_charts) July 18, 2025

Chainlink has already grabbed a spot among the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market cap during the recent crypto market rally. The LINK futures open interest has also surged by 13% as per CoinGlass data, moving closer to $1 billion.

Another key driver behind LINK’s recent price surge is the token’s supply on exchanges falling to an all-time low, a bullish signal that reflects increasing long-term investor confidence in the project.

JUST IN : $LINK RESERVES ON EXCHANGES HITS A NEW ALL TIME LOW ! SUPPLY SHOCK SITUATION EXPECTED pic.twitter.com/xm3iqMYBAI — CHAINLINK REVOLUTION (@CHAINLINK77777) July 17, 2025

The recent LINK price rally comes as Chainlink Labs has joined the U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force to explore the development of standards that would support the compliant issuance and trading of tokenized assets at scale.

This highlights Chainlink’s focus on bridging the gap between blockchain innovation and institutional regulatory requirements.

The firm also emphasized that regulatory compliance is critical for the blockchain industry to unlock institutional capital and achieve mass adoption.

At the center of its compliance strategy is the Chainlink Automated Compliance Engine (ACE), a solution that allows developers and institutions to embed regulatory policies directly into smart contract workflows.

Chainlink to Benefit From GENIUS Act

Another major catalyst for the LINK price rally could be the passing of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act in the US House of Representatives on Thursday.

The legislation establishes clear legal guidelines for stablecoins and digital assets, allowing U.S. banks to lawfully offer custody services for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Speaking on the development, Chainlink CEO and Co-founder Sergey Nazarov said:

“Stablecoin regulation in the US will kick off a wave of new stablecoins in the US and all over the world. They will all need proof of reserves and cross-chain connectivity to be used as a source of payment for the growing digital asset economy and tokenized funds. Chainlink is the only platform that provides proof of reserves and cross-chain connectivity in one system.”

Stablecoin regulation in the US will kick off a wave of new stablecoins in the US and all over the world. They will all need proof of reserves and cross-chain connectivity to be used as a source of payment for the growing digital asset economy and tokenized funds. Chainlink is… — Sergey Nazarov (@SergeyNazarov) June 17, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.