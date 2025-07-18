Cardano Open Interest Soars 14%, Is ADA Price to $1.2 Possible?

Key Notes

According to Coinglass, Cardano’s Open Interest spiked 14% in the past 24 hours, climbing to $2.14 billion.

The coin's price is currently pegged at $0.8575, following a 4.45% spike over the last 24 hours.

Analysts and market experts predict that the ADA price may hit $1.2 if the rally persists.

All attention is on Cardano ADA $0.85 24h volatility: 12.9% Market cap: $30.79 B Vol. 24h: $2.65 B price as the altcoin reaches new highs amid the broader crypto market recovery.

The coin has successfully climbed by 58% from its June low and is now aiming to breach the $1 resistance should the rally persist. It is worth noting that this is the best run the 10th-largest crypto by market cap has had in months.

Cardano and Bullish Performance Data

Similarly, Cardano price has surged past $0.85, amid the bullish sentiment that trickled down from the Bitcoin BTC $120 272 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $50.63 B blowout.

Much of this improved sentiment is supported by solid technical moves and massive trading volumes.

Much of this improved sentiment is supported by solid technical moves and massive trading volumes.

ADA is currently trading at $0.8575, following a 4.45% spike over the last 24 hours.

This is the highest price ADA has reached in weeks, with a 17.29% gain over the past seven days. At this pace, a move toward $1 looks increasingly likely.

Its market capitalization has now reached $30.35 billion, while the 24-hour trading volume of the coin is 53.31% higher, standing at $3.39 billion. With the over 50% trading volume spike, ADA has confidently cleared $0.83 resistance and now confronts the obstacle at $0.90-$0.92.

While there are several catalysts propelling the ADA price at the moment, the passing of key legislation for digital assets in the United States has a significant role to play in its bullish outlook.

The GENIUS and CLARITY Acts were passed by the US House on July 17, pushing cryptocurrencies, especially altcoins, towards higher price gains.

