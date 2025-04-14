Strategy Imitator Metaplanet Adds 319 Bitcoin to Treasury

Key Notes

Metaplanet now holds 4,525 BTC, following its latest purchase of 319 bitcoin, added to its reserves.

The firm recorded a 95.6% BTC yield in Q1 2025.

After months of consistent purchase, Metaplanet is now the 9th largest Bitcoin holder.

Metaplanet Inc, a Japanese public company listed under ticker 3350, has added 319 Bitcoin BTC $84 501 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $1.68 T Vol. 24h: $35.48 B units to its reserves. This move is part of the company’s plan to grow its Bitcoin holdings aggressively, following a plan it launched in 2024.

New Buy Pushes Holdings to 4,525 BTC

According to reports, the company’s latest purchase was made at an average price of $83,147 per Bitcoin. In an earlier update, Coinspeaker noted that Metaplanet acquired 696 BTC using cash-secured put options on April 1. Now with the most recent addition, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings stand at 4,525 BTC.

According to the firm’s figures, the total cost of its Bitcoin so far is $408.1 million. This means that, on average, each BTC in its treasury was acquired for $90,194.

It is important to state that Metaplanet’s interest mimics Nasdaq-listed Strategy Inc. The company began building its digital asset reserves in December 2024. Since then, it has used this model to increase shareholder value. The strategy appears to be working, at least in terms of Bitcoin per share growth.

For the first quarter of 2025, Metaplanet recorded a BTC yield of 95.6%. This figure shows how fast the company’s Bitcoin stash is growing compared to the number of its shares. As of April 14, the year-to-date figure stood at 6.5%.

Meanwhile, the second son of US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, has been appointed to Metaplanet’s strategic board of advisers. This appointment is part of the company’s strategy to maintain close ties to the industry and Washington DC.

Treasury Growth Backed by Market Activity

It is worth mentioning that a mix of capital market activities backs the ongoing Bitcoin accumulation. These include bond issuances and the use of stock acquisition rights. Through these financial tools, the company has raised funds for its BTCn strategy.

Metaplanet says this approach helps it limit the effect of dilution on shareholders. Dilution can happen when new shares are issued, and existing ones lose value. By relying on bond issuance and similar tools, the company avoids issuing too many new shares while still finding funds to grow its reserves.

The firm also disclosed that 41.7% of its previously announced 210 Million Plan has been issued to EVO FUND. This plan involves the issuance of the shares through stock acquisition rights. The capital raised will support the company’s ongoing strategy to acquire more BTC.

Interestingly, with this latest purchase, Metaplanet has become the world’s ninth-largest public holder of Bitcoin. This move places the company alongside other firms, such as Strategy that are using the coin as a strategic asset.

Like Metaplanet, Strategy recently bought 6,911 BTC for $584.1 million. The firm now holds 506,137 BTC, acquired for approximately $33.7 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.