Bitwise Files to Transition Its Major Crypto Index Fund into ETP

Key Notes

Bitwise aims to transform its BITW fund into the ETP structure.

The Bitwise BITW product is one of the pioneers of major index funds.

With a possible US SEC leadership change, hopes for approval remain relatively high.

Bitwise, a fast-growing San Francisco-based crypto asset manager, is set to redefine crypto investing. The firm recently announced that NYSE Arca has filed to list its flagship product, the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW), which aims to become an exchange-traded product (ETP).

This development is pivotal for the world’s first and largest crypto index fund. The index product currently boasts $1.3 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

The Power of an ETP Structure

Launched in 2017, the fund has served as a gateway for diversified exposure to the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Bitwise aims to enhance this accessibility by transitioning to the highly sought-after ETP structure. This shift promises increased transparency, efficiency, and investor protection.

Unlike traditional trust structures, ETPs allow continuous subscription and redemption based on the fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV). This minimizes discrepancies between the fund’s market price and actual value, benefiting investors by ensuring fairer pricing.

An ETP structure ensures regular disclosures and updates, giving investors better insights into the fund’s performance and holdings. By aligning with stricter regulatory standards, the transition might fuel investor confidence in crypto as a legitimate asset class.

Bitwise submitted this filing during a transformative period for the crypto market. With cryptocurrencies gaining traction in mainstream finance, index funds like BITW are poised to offer retail and institutional investors an accessible entry point. BITW’s portfolio is updated monthly to adapt to the crypto market and reduce risks using special screening tools.

If approved, this will cement Bitwise’s position as an industry leader and encourage broader adoption of multi-crypto ETFs. By doing so, Bitwise hopes to simplify investment strategies for retail participants.

Regulatory Shifts and Industry Momentum

This filing coincides with the speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler may resign. This leadership change could pave the way for a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment.

Bloomberg ETF strategist Eric Balchunas noted a possible shift in sentiment, especially as Grayscale progresses with the crypto ETF push. Should a new SEC Chair emerge under the Donald Trump administration, the market could witness accelerated approval for innovative crypto products like BITW’s ETP.

Bitwise is not the only player pushing boundaries. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) recently unveiled its COIN50 Crypto Index Fund. The trading platform developed this fund in collaboration with VanEck’s Market Vector. The COIN50 index tracks the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market value, allowing investors to gain exposure to a broad range of digital assets.

This wave of innovation shows that crypto index products are becoming crucial for retail and institutional investors seeking broad market exposure. While BITW’s transition to an ETP is promising, investors are urged to exercise caution. Bitwise also noted that the Fund does not provide a complete investment strategy and may not be suitable for all investors.

