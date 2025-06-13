Key Notes

XRP lawyer Bill Morgan believes the motion, citing "exceptional circumstances," is likely to be approved despite potential weaknesses.

In contrast, attorney Fred Rispoli criticized the filing for lacking strategic depth, questioning its ability to sway Judge Torres.

If the motion is denied, the settlement cannot proceed, and litigation, including appeals and cross-appeals, will continue, said Morgan.

In the ongoing SEC vs Ripple lawsuit, both parties submitted a joint motion on June 12 for an injunction to validate the $125 million settlement agreement. The filing comes ahead of the June 16 deadline, as requested by Judge Analisa Torres. Despite the rejection of the joint motion the last time, XRP XRP $2.15 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $126.06 B Vol. 24h: $3.89 B lawyer Bill Morgan stated that he believes the judge would grant the motion anyway.

Ripple Lawsuit Has New Motion Filing From Both Parties

As per the latest filing, Ripple and the SEC have jointly requested the Manhattan District Court to lift the injunction in their prolonged legal dispute and release the $125 million civil penalty currently held in escrow. According to the settlement proposal, $50 million would be allocated to the SEC, while the remaining funds would be returned to Ripple.

In the filing addresses to Judge Analissa Torres, Ripple and the SEC cite “exceptional circumstances” to support their motion. These include the settlement agreement, the SEC’s evolving crypto policy, and a mutual interest in avoiding further litigation.

Market experts have weighed in on this regard. XRP lawyer Bill Mirgan has shared his views on the settlement agreement.

XRP Lawyer Bill Morgan on Ripple-SEC Settlement Motion

Lawyer Bill Morgan has highlighted key details from the joint motion filed by Ripple and the SEC. The motion argues that “exceptional circumstances” justify modifying the judgment to facilitate the settlement. This includes reducing the fine and dissolving the permanent injunction, which are necessary conditions of the agreement.

Morgan explained that if Judge Analisa Torres rejects the motion, the settlement cannot proceed as agreed, leaving both parties to resume the appeals and cross-appeals process. Without approval, the litigation would continue.

Just reading today’s Ripple and SEC joint motion to judge Torres over lunch. It does not become stronger and more impressive the more you read it. I just have a feeling she’s going to grant the motion anyway.🤷 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) June 13, 2025

On the other hand, attorney Fred Rispoli expressed concerns over the latest Ripple-SEC joint motion, criticizing its lack of depth and strategic finesse. He noted that Judge Analisa Torres’ previous rulings suggested frustration with the SEC, yet the filing failed to address this sentiment effectively.

Rispoli expected a detailed motion addressing the SEC’s regulatory shortcomings. Instead, he described the filing as insufficient, with only a brief mention of SEC dismissals and its crypto task force.

While the legal foundation is sound, Rispoli doubts the motion will sway Judge Torres, calling it a rare misstep by Ripple’s legal team. However, he remains cautiously optimistic that the judge may decide to conclude the case.

