BLUM Daily Video Codes for November 15, 2024

Key Notes
- Blum, a decentralized exchange on Telegram, has attracted over 22 million users with its engaging games and reward systems.
- The new “BLUM Daily Video Codes” encourages users to watch daily videos for hidden codes, enhancing user interaction and rewards.
- Blum plans a fully operational platform by Q4 2024, aiming for strategic partnerships and DeFi features in 2025.
Blum, a rapidly growing decentralized exchange (DEX) embedded within Telegram, has gained popularity by addressing key crypto concerns like scalability, security, and privacy. With over 50 million players participating in its Telegram-based game, users earn Blum Coins (BLUM) through various tasks, levels, and now, daily video codes.
Blum introduced a new feature called “BLUM Daily Video Codes” to encourage daily video watching on the platform in order to offer players opportunities to earn tokens and other rewards.
What Exactly Is Blum Daily Video Code?
The BLUM Daily Video Code offers a straightforward yet engaging challenge. Each day, a new YouTube video is released, and viewers must watch the entire video to discover the hidden code. This encourages full engagement, as the code appears somewhere within the video.
These codes are primarily used to earn additional Blum points. BLUM has suggested that the process will involve various intriguing tasks that require logic, observation, and creativity. Some codes may be concealed in obvious locations, demanding keen attention, while others might require solving puzzles or riddles embedded within the content.
The Real Story Behind “Navigating Crypto” Blum Code
Initially, many users mistakenly believed that “Navigating Crypto Blum Code” was a financial warning. However, it was actually the title of an informative YouTube video about cryptocurrency risks. By including this phrase in its daily game, BLUM inadvertently sparked viral interest. This incident highlights the rising popularity of gamified learning, where education and entertainment seamlessly combine.
YouTube Video Verify Codes
|Video
|Code
|What’s Next for DeFi?
|BLUMNOW
|What is Slippage?
|CRYPTOBUZZ
|Understanding Gas Fees
|CRYPTOGAS
|Node Sales in Crypto
|BLUMIFY
|What’s Crypto DEX?
|DEXXX
|Choosing a Crypto Exchange
|CRYPTOZONE
|Crypto Terms. Part 1
|BLUMEXPLORER
|Bitcoin Rainbow Chart
|SOBLUM
|DeFi Risks: Key Insights
|BLUMHELPS
|Pumptober Special
|PUMPIT
|What is On-cnain Analysis?
|BLUMEXTRA
|Crypto Slang. Part 1
|BLUMSTORM
|Crypto Slang. Part 2
|FOMOOO
|How To Trade Perps?
|CRYPTOFAN
|Defi Explained
|BLUMFORCE
|Sharding Explained
|BLUMTASTIC
|How To Find Altcoins?
|ULTRABLUM
|Bitcoin Rainbow Chart?
|SOBLUM
|Token Burning: How & Why?
|ONFIRE
|Play Track & Type Track…
|blum – big city life
|How to Memcoin?
|MEMEBLUM
|Pre-Market Trading?
|WOWBLUM
|Doxxing? What’s that?
|NODOXXING
|$2.5M DOGS Airdrop
|HAPPYDOGS
|Liquidity Pools Guide
|BLUMERSSS
|What are AMM’s?
|CRYPTOSMART
|Say No to Rug Pull
|SUPERBLUM
|Navigating Crypto
|HEYBLUM
|How to Analyze Crypto?
|VALUE
|Forks Explained
|GO GET
|Secure your Crypto!
|BEST PROJECT EVER
|What are Telegram Mini Apps?
|CRYPTOBLUM
How to Find Daily Video Codes?
In order to find the daily secret code, you have to navigate the earn section and click on the “Navigate Crypto” section. Watch the entire YouTube video to discover the hidden code.
After you are able to find the hidden code mentioned in the video, click on the “verify” button. Enter the secret code and verify to redeem the Blum points.
Blum Coin Airdrop
Despite numerous rumors and speculations, there has been no official confirmation regarding the Blum airdrop or the launch of the BLUM token. While various sources have suggested potential dates, the Blum team has explicitly stated that no such announcement has been made.
The most recent instance of these unfounded claims occurred in September when numerous online platforms circulated information about September 20th as the airdrop date. The Blum team posted on X to inform users that Blum Official did not announce any airdrop on September 20.
Not. Yet. https://t.co/zPFHceFp6O— Blum (@blumcrypto) September 13, 2024
Blum’s Roadmap Paves the Way for Growth
Blum’s roadmap outlines a series of exciting developments for the future. Key milestones include:
Q4 2024: Launch of a fully operational decentralized platform
Early 2025: Establishment of strategic partnerships
Mid-2025: Introduction of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionalities
With its innovative approach to user engagement, upcoming airdrop, and a promising roadmap, Blum appears poised to carve out a significant space in the ever-evolving crypto-verse.
