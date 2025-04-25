Shiba Inu Price Jumps 9% as Shibarium DappStore Goes Live

Key Notes

Shibarium DappStore officially launched on April 25 to boost DApp visibility.

The Shibarium DappStore makes exploring the Shibarium ecosystem much easier.

SHIB sees nearly 9% gain amid rising community optimism.

Market data shows that the Ethereum-based token Shiba Inu is gaining attention again due to new developments in its ecosystem. Reports show that the recent launch of the Shibarium DappStore has brought about notable excitement within the Shiba Inu community.

Dappstore to Streamline Shiba Inu’s Ecosystem

In a recent X post, LucieSHIB shared that the Shibarium DappStore went live on April 25. According to the update, the platform was developed to help people and developers quickly discover and access verified decentralized applications (dApps) built on Shibarium.

It is worth noting that Shibarium is growing as a Layer 2 solution built on the Ethereum blockchain. However, finding reliable apps has often been a challenge.

As detailed in the X post, the DappStore is focused on providing access and building trust. The platform will grant users access to a curated list of reviewed apps. This will save users from sifting through numerous social media posts or unreliable links, reducing the risk of scams and helping them find legitimate, functional applications more efficiently.

What the Shibarium DappStore Really Is — And Why It Mattershttps://t.co/4RzThbql2L officially launched the Shibarium DappStore, a platform designed to spotlight decentralized applications (dApps) built on the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain. DappStore is more than just a list of… pic.twitter.com/wjMheAV0NT — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) April 25, 2025

Developers also benefit from the launch. For many, building a DApp is only the first step. Getting users to find and try it is the next major challenge. Fortunately, with this new DappStore project, developers can now place their work in front of an active community that is already using the network. This visibility is often challenging, especially in a crowded and noisy crypto space.

Based on general perception, as more people adopt the platform, it creates a cycle where developers are motivated to build more, leading to growth in the overall ecosystem. According to the X post, LucieSHIB described the DappStore as a hub for the community that will help Shibarium grow beyond just being a blockchain.

This development comes a few weeks after the Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 protocol reached a significant milestone. The network recently crossed the one billion transaction mark. This achievement further strengthens Shibarium’s reputation and could play a key role in its long-term growth.

Shiba Inu’s Price’s Outlook Amidst DappStore Launch

Shiba Inu’s price increase can be attributed to the excitement surrounding the Shibarium DappStore launch. The platform’s official release has helped boost confidence in the token’s future performance.

At the time of writing, CoinMarketCap data shows that SHIB price was trading at $0.00001418. It is currently up by 8.84% and has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion.

Analysts and community members have noted the rising optimism within the market. This bullish stance comes as Shiba Inu’s price continues to rise alongside the increasing adoption of the Shibarium blockchain.

In a recent update, the SHIB community saw a significant rise in the token’s burn rate. According to data from Shibburn, the burn rate increased by 825%. A total of 26,481,246 SHIB tokens were removed from circulation, which could influence the cryptocurrency’s supply.

Since its launch, the Shiba Inu team has burned 410.7 trillion tokens, a trend that can have a massive impact on price.

