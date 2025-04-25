Ronin Bridge Taps Chainlink for Cross-Chain Security

Key Notes

Ronin Bridge has finalized its migration to Chainlink’s CCIP in April 2025.

Over $450 million in tokens were moved from the legacy bridge.

Ronin Bridge now offers enhanced cross-chain functionality and security.

The long-awaited migration from the old Ronin Bridge to the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has now been completed. As detailed, all supported tokens are officially operating on the new system. Notably, this latest development will bring a new level of security and cross-chain functionality to the Ronin network.

All Tokens Moved to Chainlink CCIP

According to the Ronin update for the community, over $450 million in tokens previously held on the legacy Ronin Bridge have been successfully migrated to Chainlink’s CCIP.

According to the update, the new system now supports assets such as AXS, USDC, SLP, WETH, WBTC, PIXEL, YGG, ANIMA, and LUA. Users can also transfer tokens to and from Ronin via the updated Ronin Bridge app, which operates entirely on Chainlink’s infrastructure.

The migration was completed this month. It followed a validator vote held in October 2024, in which Chainlink was picked as the new bridge solution. Out of 13 votes, Chainlink received 10, while LayerZero received 3, and Axelar did not receive any. The result showed strong support for Chainlink over the other options.

According to the update, a new smart contract has also been introduced for WBTC transfers. Anyone holding WBTC under the old contract can swap to the latest version at a 1:1 rate. There is no set deadline for this swap. Users who are not currently holding WBTC do not need to take any action.

It is worth noting that the migration also means Ronin now benefits from Chainlink’s security framework. The CCIP system is supported by decentralized oracle networks, which check and verify each transaction. In addition, an independent risk management network keeps an eye on activity across chains.

This structure is meant to reduce risks associated with older bridging methods, which have faced exploits in the past. The new system is already live, and all features are fully operational.

In line with the recent upgrade, Coinspeaker noted earlier that the Tama Meme launchpad was recently launched on the Ronin network. According to the report, within days of its release, the launchpad facilitated the creation of 7,826 tokens.

Ronin Prepares for Next Phase

This upgrade marks a turning point for the Ronin network. Although the legacy bridge has been removed from use, the old tab still appears on the interface to help a small group of users complete previous withdrawals.

According to Sky Mavis, the company behind Ronin, this change supports its long-term plan to build a more secure and accessible network for gaming and decentralized applications.

Chainlink Labs described the migration as a step toward safer cross-chain movement of digital assets. With the Ronin Bridge now running on CCIP, developers and users have more tools and fewer barriers when building and moving assets across networks.

It is important to add that more tokens and chains are expected to join the system soon. Regarding tokens, PayPal now supports Solana SOL $153.1 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $79.20 B Vol. 24h: $5.09 B and Chainlink LINK $15.20 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $9.99 B Vol. 24h: $537.41 M in the US, allowing users to buy, sell, and hold these assets directly.

As of this writing, CoinMarketCap data shows that the Ronin governance network token (RON) is currently trading at $0.5609, up 1.72%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.