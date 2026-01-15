Leading Monero Wallet Cake Adds Privacy-Focused Zcash Support, Swaps

Key Notes

Cake Wallet was the first open-source Monero wallet for iOS, founded in 2018 by Vik Sharma, a known privacy advocate and supporter.

ZEC is trading at $418, ranked 17th by CoinMarketCap, while XMR is trading at $716, up 50% in a week, ranked 11th.

Cake Wallet—a multichain crypto hot wallet for mobile and desktop and one of the most used and recommended light wallets for Monero XMR $718.8 24h volatility: 9.7% Market cap: $13.23 B Vol. 24h: $433.19 M —has added support for shielded Zcash ZEC $412.7 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $6.80 B Vol. 24h: $660.76 M with other privacy-focused features and NEAR Intents-powered swaps on Jan. 15, 2026.

The wallet was created eight years ago, in January 2018. It was launched as the first open-source Monero wallet for iOS, founded by Vikrant Sharma with a mission to make financial privacy and self-custody accessible to everyone. Cake Wallet has been working towards that goal adding support for other privacy coins and features like Bitcoin BTC $95 752 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $1.91 T Vol. 24h: $63.45 B silent payments, Litecoin LTC $71.90 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $5.52 B Vol. 24h: $1.18 B MWEB, and more.

Now, the official account has announced the Zcash integration with shielded addresses being the default setup. Yet, users can opt to use transparent addresses and, in this case, Cake Wallet has implemented a transparent address rotation function that will provide a new transparent Zcash address each time users request them, which strengthens their privacy even when using the non-private address.

Adding up to that, Cake Wallet offers background blockchain sync and passphrase wallets, which improve the user experience and security, respectively. Moreover, the team has implemented the NEAR Intents framework for in-app swaps, leveraging the cross-chain infrastructure that has been receiving significant support in the industry, seen exponential growth in adoption, volume, and fee revenue.

Commenting on the implementation, Seth for Privacy, Cake Wallet’s vice president (VP) highlighted that Zcash transactions “can be private and straightforward” if “done right.”

“While Monero continues to be the king of privacy coins and the center of what we do at Cake, Zcash has an entirely different community and presence, with many of their users not wanting to use Monero for different reasons,” Seth continued. “As a part of our push for human freedom and flourishing, we saw a gap in providing best-case privacy for those Zcash-centric users, and want to be sure that they can have top-tier privacy and easily move in and out of other cryptocurrencies at a tap.”

One of the core things I've been consistent about over the years is that – if done right – Zcash's transactions can be very private and straightforward. The beauty of being able to build this ourselves is that every Zcash user in @cakewallet will get the best privacy Zcash has… https://t.co/oiSe65x0L6 — Seth For Privacy (@sethforprivacy) January 15, 2026

Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis

Zcash had an expressive growth in 2025, covered by Coinspeaker in multiple pieces highlighting the growing support and market capitalization for now one of the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. Monero, however, has recently taken back its leadership in the segment, price-wise, while remaining one of the most-used privacy coins by onchain transaction volume.

As of this writing, XMR is the number-one privacy coin, ranking 11th on CoinMarketCap with a $13.21 billion capitalization, trading at $716—up 57% in a week and 72% in a month. ZEC is currently trading at $418, down 1.81% in a week and up 2.7% in a month—going with a $6.9 billion market cap, ranking 17th in the index.

Cake Wallet’s implementation comes with a notable timing as Zashi, Zcash’s most popular shielded wallet, goes through a governance dispute between a non-profit organization, Bootstrap, and the former Electric Coin Co. (ECC) staff, led by Josh Swihart.

