XMR Matches Silver’s Historic Breakout, Says Veteran Trader

Veteran trader Peter Brandt compared Monero’s multi-month breakout to silver’s historic “god candle” move.

Without giving any specific price target, he hinted at a strong bullish momentum ahead for XMR.

Analysts cite renewed focus on privacy, expectations of protocol upgrades, and shifting investor sentiment as reasons behind this rally.

Monero XMR $574.5 24h volatility: 15.7% Market cap: $10.60 B Vol. 24h: $369.01 M is currently leading the privacy coin sector, surging 19% and reaching a new all-time high of $596.

Today’s rally follows a multi-month breakout, with veteran trader Peter Brandt noting similarities to the recent silver breakout.

The current XMR chart indicates strong bullish momentum, suggesting continued upside potential for the altcoin.

If you cannot figure out what I am telling you here then I could never be of any value to your thinking pic.twitter.com/dLz1ncK2PX — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) January 12, 2026

Monero (XMR) Price Hits New All-Time High, Hitting $10B Market Cap

Monero has set a new all-time high after climbing to $598, pushing its market capitalization above $10 billion for the first time.

The breakout has reinforced bullish sentiment among analysts, with some noting that the XMR rally may still be in its early stages.

Market data shows strong momentum behind Monero’s rally. As of January 12, XMR has gained over 30% since the previous Saturday, trading above $596 with a market capitalization exceeding $10.7 billion.

Trading activity also went up, with daily volume rising 242% to over $370 million, which is the highest level recorded in the past month.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt compared the recent Monero (XMR) price behavior to silver’s historic breakout pattern.

In his analysis, Brandt reviewed XMR on a monthly timeframe and compared it with silver’s performance on a quarterly chart.

He noted that both assets previously formed two major peaks that created a long-term descending resistance trendline.

In silver’s case, the price eventually broke above that trendline, followed by a powerful breakout candle, dubbed the “god candle.”

Brandt has refrained from giving a specific XMR price target, but the comparison suggests that Monero could experience a similar high-momentum breakout on its monthly chart as it moves past its own long-term resistance.

Analysts at 10x Research said Monero has gained momentum from a renewed market focus on privacy, alongside growing expectations around upcoming protocol upgrades.

In a research note, the firm said these factors have helped revive demand for XMR, even as regulatory uncertainty continues to weigh on the broader privacy-coin sector.

Privacy Coins Gain Limelight Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Apart from Monero’s (XMR) price rally, other privacy coins such as Zcash ZEC $400.5 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $6.61 B Vol. 24h: $699.00 M , which recently fell 10% following the departure of its development team, and Canton (CC) have also been in the spotlight amid the sector-wide rally.

Some market analysts noted that XMR is well-positioned to outperform in 2026, supported by several emerging tailwinds.

The XMR rally is also being driven by increasing demand for privacy-focused assets as tax enforcement intensifies across the globe.

The investor sentiment is making a good shift following governance and development setbacks within the Zcash ecosystem.

