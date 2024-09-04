Catizen Introduces Ecosystem’s First Trading Bot Vanilla Finance

Beyond ecosystem growth, Catizen has attracted prominent investors across the Web3 ecosystem. Some of these investors include Mantle, NGC Ventures, Mask Network, EMURGO Ventures, and PLUTO.

Catizen, a rapidly growing game on Telegram, continues to expand its ecosystem by introducing Vanilla Finance, its first trading bot. This launch marks a significant milestone in Catizen’s development as it strives to offer users more diverse opportunities within its interactive and engaging world.

Benefits of Vanilla Finance

Launched as a unique blend of gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi), Catizen has captured the attention of Telegram users. Specifically, it has integrated fun gameplay with finance elements on the blockchain.

The addition of Vanilla Finance highlights Catizen’s ambition to create a more dynamic and financially rewarding environment for its players.

Vanilla Finance is designed to give Catizen users access to trading opportunities within the game’s ecosystem. Intriguingly, the trading bot will allow users to execute trades quickly and efficiently, all while remaining within the Telegram interface. The goal is to empower players to maximize their financial growth while still enjoying the immersive gaming experience that Catizen offers.

Furthermore, the trading bot is backed by robust security measures. These help ensure users’ assets are well-protected when completing trades.

Review of Catizen and Its Achievement

Catizen is a cat-themed game on Telegram that combines GameFi, Metaverse, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The game creates an interactive and highly immersive experience for players, combining the perks of virtual pets with blockchain technology and AI.

With Metaverse integration, these cats can live in a vast virtual world where they can go on adventures and interact with other players. With GameFi and Metaverse synergy, the needs and behaviors of cats drive gameplay, encouraging players to participate in daily activities. Produced by Pluto Studio, Catizen has become a leading gaming outfit in the TON ecosystem.

Interestingly, game players have surpassed 29 million since Catizen completed its Beta version on March 19. Daily users have surged to over 988,000, with on-chain transactions at over 8.3 million. At the moment, 2.3 million people follow Catizen’s official X account. This figure represents a huge milestone for Catizen as it comes closer to Notcoin’s 2.4 million and Hamster Kombat’s 12.7 million followers on X.

Catizen and Global Partnerships

Beyond ecosystem growth, Catizen has attracted prominent investors across the Web3 ecosystem. Some of these investors include Mantle, NGC Ventures, Mask Network, EMURGO Ventures, and PLUTO.

Meanwhile, this latest Catizen update follows a recent strategic partnership with Hashkey Group. The leading end-to-end digital asset financial services group made Catizen its first Web3 partner. The duo plans to build the next generation of GameFi and global digital entertainment infrastructure.

The partnership harnesses HashKey’s license to provide Catizen community members with more compliant and reliable digital asset services. Likewise, they plan to deliver unique Web 3.0 gaming experiences for global players and crypto asset users. Generally, Catizen is drawing positive attention to the TON ecosystem.

In July, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov recognized the tap-to-earn game for earning up to $16 million from in-app purchases.

