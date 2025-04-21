Toncoin Charts Bullish Reversal as Major TON Updates Enter Limelight

Key Notes

Durov’s return and a $400 million U.S.VC Toncoin investment lifted TON’s outlook.

The blockchain’s upgrades and DeFi platforms spurred growth.

Gaming, and NFT innovations on Telegram have expanded TON’s reach.

The Open Network (TON) showed strong progress in March, with major updates boosting its blockchain and growing its reach in finance, payments, gaming, and Telegram apps.

Notably, Pavel Durov’s return and new investor support are fueling optimism. These trends have triggered an increase in price as TON’s infrastructure and projects gained traction.

Ecosystem Gains Momentum With Durov’s Return and Investor Trust

According to its latest update, Pavel Durov, Telegram’s founder, is now free from his incarceration. The protocols now focus on privacy, freedom, and user ownership. His return to the limelight sparked confidence among users and developers, aligning TON closely with Telegram’s support.

According to the update, leading U.S. venture capital firms invested over $400 million in Toncoin, reflecting strong confidence in TON’s future. This investment positions TON for growth, especially in the American market where blockchain adoption is rising.

TON got a major upgrade last month. The pending API lets users track transactions before they are finalized, making the system more transparent. TON Wallet added support for Jettons, NFTs, and TON DNS, becoming a one-stop user hub.

In addition, the TON Layer 2 Payment Network rolled out Jetton support and shared plans for Atomic Swaps, which will make transactions faster and cheaper. Validators showed unity, with 90% adopting the latest upgrade in just two days, proving the network’s strength.

In finance, TON’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) scene grew fast. Factorial, a lending platform, nearly doubled its total value locked to $29 million and is testing new reward models. TONCO hit $7.9 million in value and added a feature letting users add liquidity with one token.

FIVA, a new yield tokenization platform, launched and reached $1 million in just a few days. Trading bots also made waves, with Blum driving 13% of TON’s transactions through 75,000 active users by early April.

Ecosystem Trend Signal Toncoin Rebound

It is worth noting that TON’s payment wallet application added trading tools and support for assets like Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP, rivaling bigger exchanges. In addition, Wallet Earn became a permanent feature, with USDT rewards coming soon.

The TON team also noted that RedotPay integrated USDt-TON for spending at over 130 million merchants. These include Amazon and Starbucks, through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Alipay. A Telegram Mini App for RedotPay is also in the works.

At the time of publication, CoinMarketCap data shows that the price of Toncoin, native to the protocol, was up 4.2% and is now pegged at $3 in 24 hours. Similarly, market watchers have pointed to increased trading volume, which is up 16.09% to $83.48 million.

Meanwhile, technical analysis suggests that if TON price maintains support at the current $3 mark, it could climb to $6, setting a new local high in the coming weeks. While the market remains cautious, the current signals indicate a potential renewed growth phase after weeks of sideways trading.

