In Chainlink news today, its CCIP infrastructure is rapidly becoming the default escape route for protocols rethinking bridge risk, and the migration wave is now large enough to move markets. LINK is trading around $7.60, down approximately -3.5% over the past 24 hours, as a string of high-profile protocol migrations continues to funnel institutional attention toward oracle-driven cross-chain infrastructure.

Virtuals Protocol has announced it is migrating more than $700M in VIRTUAL liquidity from LayerZero to Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), joining a broader industry exodus that began after the KelpDAO exploit drained approximately 116,500 rsETH, valued at roughly $292–300M.

KelpDAO has publicly characterized the hack as a systemic LayerZero infrastructure failure. Solv Protocol is simultaneously shifting over $700M in Bitcoin-related assets (SolvBTC and xSolvBTC) along the same route. Combined, more than $3Bn in TVL across multiple DeFi protocols is now being decommissioned from the bridge infrastructure in favor of CCIP.

The scale of that rotation and the on-chain activity it is generating form the immediate backdrop for LINK’s technical setup heading into the week, with $7 support and $10 resistance seen as the two key levels.

Chainlink News: Can LINK Price Hit $10 This Week as CCIP Adoption Accelerates?

$LINK is just sitting there. broad sideways range, no meaningful low, structure still corrective. basically doing the minimum to stay alive. $7.45 is the trendline. $11 is the resistance that actually matters. until LINK breaks above $11, it's just trapped. and trapped… pic.twitter.com/Dg8f7YRcLa — MCO Global (@moretradingonl) June 4, 2026

LINK is consolidating in a range that technicians describe as constructive but unresolved. At current levels near $7.60, the price sits above near-term structural support in the $7–$7.20 band, with a stronger floor around $6.60 from prior consolidation. Immediate resistance is flagged at the recent swing high near $8.80, followed by a denser supply zone approaching $10, where sellers have previously capped rallies.

The CCIP adoption story provides a tangible fundamental catalyst; CCIP recorded its highest-ever daily active address count, reaching approximately 80,428 on May 6, according to on-chain data. That is the kind of usage metric that tends to precede renewed institutional interest rather than simply accompany it.

Three scenarios appear most plausible from current levels:

Bull case: LINK sustains above $7.50 on volume, clears $8.80 resistance, and targets the $10–$12 range as migration headlines continue to compound.

LINK sustains above $7.50 on volume, clears $8.80 resistance, and targets the $10–$12 range as migration headlines continue to compound. Base case: Price oscillates within the $7–$8 range as the market digests adoption news, with no definitive catalyst to force a directional break.

Price oscillates within the $7–$8 range as the market digests adoption news, with no definitive catalyst to force a directional break. Bear/invalidation: A close below $7 support would undermine the current structure and likely invite a retest of the $6.60 zone before any recovery attempt.

Momentum indicators appear to favor the bulls modestly, though no breakout confirmation has been registered. The broader ecosystem response to the KelpDAO incident, including asset freezes and protocol-level remediation, suggests the security narrative driving CCIP adoption is unlikely to fade quickly.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as Chainlink Tests Key Resistance

The Chainlink news and LINK’s current range illustrate a recurring pattern in infrastructure plays: by the time adoption metrics confirm a thesis, much of the price appreciation has already occurred at scale. The protocols migrating billions to CCIP are not early movers; they are validators of a trend that is now consensus. That distinction matters for investors weighing where asymmetric upside actually resides.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is positioning itself earlier on that curve. The project is a Layer 3 infrastructure protocol, described as a unified cross-chain liquidity layer that fuses liquidity from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana into a single execution environment, allowing developers to deploy once and access all three ecosystems simultaneously.

Its architecture centers on four components: a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, Verifiable Settlement, and a Deploy-Once design that removes the need to maintain separate deployments per chain (a friction point that the current migration wave is making visibly expensive to ignore).

The presale is live at $0.01466 per $LIQUID, with more than $825,000 raised to date. As with any early-stage token sale, capital is at risk, and presale participation should be preceded by independent due diligence. For investors researching the cross-chain infrastructure sector in the context of the current migration cycle,

Visit the LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

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