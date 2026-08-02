The Bitcoin price (BTC USD) is trading at $63,900, up a modest +0.4% over 24 hours, as the market digests a sobering second-quarter earnings report from Strategy, the company that built its entire identity around institutional BTC accumulation.

The firm swung from a $10Bn profit in Q2 2025 to an $8.2Bn loss this quarter, driven almost entirely by unrealized losses on its bitcoin holdings. What happens next to the spot price depends on a support cluster that is thinner than it looks.

Strategy disclosed in its Q2 2026 earnings that bitcoin’s spot price finished the quarter more than 40% lower year-over-year, according to the company’s own filing. The firm grew its BTC stack by 11% during the quarter, reaching a peak of 846,000 BTC before beginning selective asset sales.

As of its most recent 8-K, Strategy holds 843,775 BTC. CEO Phong Le noted the firm reduced convertible debt by 18% to $6.7Bn and grew its USD reserve by 12% to $2.4Bn, a deliberate pivot toward balance-sheet defensibility over accumulation. Strategy has now paused BTC purchases for five consecutive weeks, a streak that has measurably removed one of the market’s most visible demand signals.

Can the Bitcoin Price Recover to $70,000 Before Quarter-End?

$BTC got rejected from the $65,000 level. Sellers are still in control. pic.twitter.com/qqg0v8BW9o — Ted (@TedPillows) July 31, 2026

At $64,000, Bitcoin is trading inside a contested range with its daily session low at $63,986 and the intraday high reaching $65,372, a relatively tight band that reflects consolidation rather than conviction.

The first meaningful support sits at $60,000, a level that Mudrex analyst Akshat Siddhant identifies as the critical floor, below which a demand zone opens between $57,500 and $55,000. A prior session low near $59,100 already tested market resolve once; holding above it matters.

On the resistance side, immediate overhead supply is clustered at $64,500–$65,000, a range Bitcoin is currently pressing against without a clean break. A sustained close above that band is a prerequisite for any credible recovery narrative. Beyond that, $71,000–$72,000 represents the top of the broader consolidation range.

This is a level that would signal structural improvement rather than a dead-cat bounce. Bitcoin is currently trading below key moving averages, and a joint Coinbase Institutional–Glassnode report argues that post-Q4 deleveraging has shifted Bitcoin into a more macro-driven, less liquidation-prone phase, which cuts both ways.

Three scenarios worth tracking:

Bull case: The Bitcoin price holds $60,000, closes above $65,000, and retests $71,000 on improved ETF (exchange-traded fund) inflows.

Base case: consolidation between $62,000 and $65,000 continues for another two to three weeks as macro data and Fed commentary provide direction.

Bear/invalidation: a close below $59,100 opens the $57,500 zone and resets the recovery thesis entirely. The RSI recovering from an extreme oversold reading near 15.5 does historically precede sizable rebounds of 30–50%, but history rhymes; it does not repeat on schedule.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early-Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance

Bitcoin at $64,000 is not where most cycle-top buyers expected to be right now. For those holding spot BTC and watching Strategy’s mNAV position compress under the weight of unrealized losses, the near-term upside at current market cap is structurally limited without a macro catalyst. That asymmetry is exactly where early-stage infrastructure plays tend to attract attention.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioned as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with SVM (Solana Virtual Machine) integration, a combination that targets the three core limitations of the base chain: slow finality, high fees, and the absence of programmability.

The project has raised $32,989,191.79 at a current presale price of $0.0136839, with staking available for participants who want yield exposure during the raise. The Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers and sub-second transaction execution are the headline technical claims.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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