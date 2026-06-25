In Chainlink news today, LINK is trading near $7.50 with modest single-digit percentage movement over the past 24 hours, unremarkable on the surface, until you factor in what was announced out of Zurich on June 23. A banking consortium representing over $10 trillion in assets under management just put Chainlink’s infrastructure at the center of a T+0 foreign exchange settlement framework.

Project Pangea, announced jointly by Chainlink, FairSquareLab, the UniKA Korean banking alliance, and Qivalis, a euro stablecoin consortium backed by 37 European banks, targets direct atomic Payment-versus-Payment (PVP) swaps of regulated EUR and KRW stablecoins using ISO 20022 messaging standards and existing SWIFT infrastructure.

The coalition spans 50+ institutions, including Shinhan Bank, JB Bank, and Kbank on the Korean side. Chainlink’s official announcement frames the 12-month compliant-transaction timeline against a $150Bn-plus EUR–KRW trade corridor and the broader $9.6 trillion daily FX market.

Whether Pangea translates into sustained LINK demand depends on execution, and the technical setup heading into this catalyst is worth a careful read.

Chainlink News: Can LINK Price Break $10 on Project Pangea Momentum?

$LINK Reality is going to hit hard for altcoin holders. Many of these assets are completely worthless, propped up only by the complacency of the crypto crowd. pic.twitter.com/ZYJjslWIOj — Part-Time Trader (@PartTimeCharts) June 24, 2026

In Chainlink news from a price perspective, LINK is consolidating in a range that has defined price action for several weeks. Support has held repeatedly in the $6.80 to $7.00 zone, while resistance near $7.80 has capped every meaningful rally attempt.

The current print near $7.44 places the token in the lower half of that band, technically neutral, but leaning toward a test of the upper range if volume follows the narrative shift.

The Pangea announcement qualifies as a genuine fundamental catalyst rather than speculative noise. Forty-seven banks, two major stablecoin consortia, and a defined 12-month delivery roadmap give this more structural weight than typical partnership announcements.

Three scenarios worth tracking:

Bull case: LINK clears $8 resistance on sustained volume, opens a path toward the $10 region where prior consolidation occurred. Requires macro tailwinds and continued institutional coverage of Pangea.

LINK clears $8 resistance on sustained volume, opens a path toward the $10 region where prior consolidation occurred. Requires macro tailwinds and continued institutional coverage of Pangea. Base case: Price grinds sideways in the $7-8 range as the market waits for concrete T+0 milestone updates. Pangea anchors sentiment without triggering an immediate breakout.

Price grinds sideways in the $7-8 range as the market waits for concrete T+0 milestone updates. Pangea anchors sentiment without triggering an immediate breakout. Bear/invalidation: A close below $7 on meaningful volume would undermine the support thesis and suggest the catalyst has been fully absorbed, with no buying follow-through.

For context on the broader LINK institutional narrative building toward this moment, recent APAC partnership coverage shows Pangea did not emerge in a vacuum; it is the latest in a sequence of enterprise-facing integrations that have been compressing the gap between Oracle infrastructure and live financial workflows.

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LiquidChain Targets Early-Mover Positioning as LINK Consolidates Below Key Resistance

LINK at $7-8 with a $10 ceiling means the risk-reward for new entries is functional but not asymmetric; the token needs a confirmed breakout before that calculus shifts materially.

Traders watching the Pangea narrative but unwilling to buy range resistance are already scanning earlier-stage infrastructure plays with comparable cross-chain interoperability exposure.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a presale drawing attention. The project is positioned as a Layer 3 (L3) cross-chain liquidity infrastructure layer, fusing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment, a deploy-once architecture that gives developers access to all three ecosystems without managing separate integrations.

Its Unified Liquidity Layer and Verifiable Settlement design share conceptual DNA with the atomic-swap, real-time-settlement logic underpinning Pangea itself. The presale is currently priced at $0.01473 per $LIQUID token, with $863,398.30 raised to date.

Visit the LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

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