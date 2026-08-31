Ripple Chief Legal Officer and National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) President Stuart Alderoty urged senators to support the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ahead of a September 15 Senate cloture vote.

This points to an NCA-commissioned study that estimates the crypto industry directly supports about 34,000 full-time-equivalent US positions and a broader total of 232,000 jobs nationwide.

CLARITY Act Could Bring More Crypto Jobs To the US Ripple chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty says CLARITY Act passage could boost U.S. employment. A National Cryptocurrency Association study estimates 232,000 American jobs depend on the crypto industry. The report puts… pic.twitter.com/BIPzG7njUu — BSCN (@BSCNews) August 31, 2026

The September 15 cloture vote, scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Eastern on H.R. 3633, will determine only whether the Senate formally begins considering the bill, not whether it passes.

This is not simply an industry group publicizing an economic estimate. It is an industry-commissioned model being deployed as a political argument at the precise moment CLARITY needs Democratic votes to clear a procedural threshold, and the 232,000 figure describes crypto’s current modeled footprint rather than jobs the bill itself would create.

CLARITY Act News: Where the Bill Actually Stands

The House passed CLARITY 294-134 on July 17, 2025, with 78 Democrats joining Republicans. The Senate Banking Committee then advanced an amended version 15-9 in May 2026, with Democratic Senators Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks siding with committee Republicans.

The September 15 motion to proceed requires 60 votes, meaning Republicans still need Democratic support, as detailed in coverage of the procedural test framing the bill’s timeline.

Because the Senate committee altered the House-passed text, both chambers would need to reconcile identical language before the bill reaches the president, and ethics provisions along with stablecoin rules remain disputed, a stall previously examined in reporting on the bill’s narrow September window.

Kalshi markets are pricing in a 45% chance that the CLARITY Act will become law before October 1, 2027, and although it has dropped seven points, this suggests market participants believe there is a high chance that the September 15 meeting is where a ‘Yes’ decision will be made.

(SOURCE: Kalshi)

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What the 232,000 Figure Actually Measures

The NCA’s Crypto at Work report, produced by Pragmatic Policy Group, breaks the 232,000 total into roughly 75,000 supplier positions and 123,000 jobs tied to spending by workers employed in crypto-linked roles.

The model applies multiplier effects across cloud computing, legal services, accounting, housing and transportation, drawing on 2024 Bureau of Economic Analysis input-output tables, Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and a $23.22Bn industry revenue estimate sourced from Statista.

The report also projects more than $55Bn in 2026 US gross domestic product contribution, roughly $31Bn in worker income, and average wages near $133,000, compared with a national median of about $64,000, according to the study.

These are modeled estimates, not a live payroll census or government labor statistics, and the report was commissioned by an association Alderoty himself leads.

Big Week Ahead For Crypto Holders 🚨 ▫️ 31st August: US market opens after US and Iran launch strikes ▫️ 1st September: ISM Manufacturing PMI, JOLTs Job Openings ▫️ 2nd September: ADP Employment Change ▫️ 3rd September: Initial jobless claims, ISM Services PMI ▫️ 4th… — Ted (@TedPillows) August 31, 2026

This is Purely An Argument from Alderoty, Not an Official Finding

Alderoty’s position, posted August 30, is that a vote for CLARITY functions as a vote for jobs and economic growth a policy argument rather than a demonstrated causal link between the bill’s passage and any specific employment count.

The claim that CLARITY would support future employment cannot be tested unless the bill becomes law. What the NCA report estimates is the industry’s current modeled economic footprint, not the incremental job count that a new federal framework dividing oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission would generate.

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