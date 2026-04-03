Stablecoin Crypto Supply Reaches $315B in Q1 as USDC Gains and USDT Declines

Total stablecoin supply rose approximately $8 billion to a record $315 billion in the first quarter of 2026, even as broader crypto markets contracted, according to data published by CEX.IO – with Circle’s USDC expanding its market share while Tether’s USDT posted its first quarterly supply decline since Q2 2022.

The divergence between the two dominant issuers marked one of the more structurally significant shifts in the stablecoin sector in recent years, coinciding with stablecoins capturing 75% of total crypto trading volume, the highest proportion on record.

We suspect the $315 billion figure understates the directional significance of the quarter. Capital rotating into stablecoins during a period of broad market weakness is not passive – it represents deliberate positioning, a decision by market participants to preserve dollar-denominated exposure within the crypto ecosystem rather than exit to fiat entirely.

The record trading volume share and the $28 trillion in total stablecoin transaction volume during the quarter reinforce the view that stablecoins have become the primary liquidity layer of the digital asset market, a structural role that is unlikely to reverse as institutional adoption deepens.

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USDT Crypto Stablecoin Supply Contraction: What the First Quarterly Decline Since 2022 Represents

Tether’s USDT supply declined by approximately $3 billion in Q1 2026, its first net quarterly contraction since Q2 2022 – a period that coincided with the collapse of the Terra-LUNA ecosystem and the ensuing crypto credit crisis.

The decline is notable precisely because it arrives in a different market context: not a systemic shock, but a slow-motion retreat driven by stagnant retail adoption and gathering regulatory headwinds. USDT’s market share among stablecoins, which peaked near 70% in 2022, has been compressing gradually as compliance-oriented alternatives have gained institutional acceptance.

The mechanism behind USDT’s contraction operates on two levels. At the retail demand level, CEX.IO’s data showing a 16% decline in retail-sized stablecoin transfers – the steepest such drop on record – reflects directly on Tether, which has historically derived a larger share of its float from retail and emerging-market usage than USDC.

At the regulatory level, the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets framework has effectively curtailed USDT’s distribution within EU-regulated venues, removing a meaningful demand channel that had supported supply growth through 2024. The combination of weakened retail flows and narrowing regulatory access represents a structural headwind, not a cyclical dip, and the Q1 data should be read accordingly.

Tether has not disclosed a quarterly report addressing the decline, and the company’s reserve attestations – while more frequent than in prior years – have not resolved persistent questions among institutional compliance officers about the composition of its backing assets.

That unresolved opacity continues to create a bifurcation in institutional demand, with a growing share of dollar-denominated on-chain capital preferring issuers whose reserve structures can withstand legal and regulatory scrutiny in U.S. and EU jurisdictions.

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USDC Expansion: What the Rise to $78 Billion in Supply Reflects

Circle’s USDC reached approximately $78 billion in circulating supply by the close of Q1 2026, a figure that represents roughly 220% growth since Q4 2023 and a materially larger share of total stablecoin float than the issuer commanded two years ago.

The growth has been concentrated on Ethereum and Solana, where USDC functions as the primary settlement asset in a range of DeFi protocols, on-chain trading operations, and institutional B2B payment flows. Average transaction size has clustered well below retail norms – approximately $557 per transfer – with a transaction velocity of roughly 90 times, patterns consistent with programmatic and algorithmic usage rather than large-lot institutional block transfers.

The structural catalyst behind USDC’s expansion is, we suspect, less about organic retail demand than about compliance-driven issuer selection. Circle’s positioning ahead of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act – commonly known as the GENIUS Act – has made USDC the default choice for treasury teams, payroll processors, and financial institutions seeking a stablecoin whose reserve structure, blacklisting capabilities, and regulatory disclosures align with U.S. legal requirements.

That compliance posture carries real operational tradeoffs, as illustrated by Circle’s decision to freeze and subsequently unfreeze a blacklisted USDC wallet, a move that drew criticism from parts of the crypto community but signaled to institutional counterparties that the issuer would cooperate with legal process. That is a materially different risk profile from USDT, and institutional capital has begun to price the difference.

State-level regulatory development has added a further tailwind. Frameworks such as those advancing through Delaware’s stablecoin banking legislation are creating supervised issuance pathways that favor issuers already operating under federal compliance standards – a category USDC occupies more credibly than most competitors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.