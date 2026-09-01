In Ethereum news today, ETH is trading at $2,450, down a modest -0.4% over the past 24 hours, still boxed in below the $2,500 ceiling that has rejected every recent breakout attempt. That range-bound grind hasn’t stopped BitMine Immersion Technologies from doing what it’s done for 65 straight weeks: buying more ETH. The scale of the latest purchase is the real story here.

BitMine (BMNR) added 53,501 ETH last week, its largest weekly acquisition since June, pushing total holdings to 5.901 million ETH worth roughly $14.63Bn at current prices.

TOM LEE BOUGHT $134M OF ETH This was Bitmine’s biggest weekly ETH buy in over 2 months. They now hold $14.35B of ETH, or 4.89% of the total ETH supply. They only need to buy $324.5M more of ETH to reach 5% of supply. pic.twitter.com/LMBPk7i4hb — Arkham (@arkham) September 1, 2026

Chairman Thomas Lee tied the move to ETH’s Q3 outperformance versus the S&P 500, a spread he pegs at 5,430 basis points, and flagged the mid-September Senate cloture vote on the CLARITY Act as a potential institutional catalyst.

BitMine’s accumulation pattern now sits alongside a 5.067 million ETH stake in its MAVAN validator network, generating an estimated $335 million in annualized staking revenue.

Ethereum News: Can ETH Hit $2,650 This Week?

$ETH has been stuck between the $2,400-$2,500 level. For more upside, Ethereum needs a weekly close above the $2,550 level. pic.twitter.com/IzM6ko9sgv — Ted (@TedPillows) September 1, 2026

ETH’s $2,474.53 print keeps it wedged in a tightening band, with resistance clustered at $2,484–$2,500 and a secondary ceiling near $2,540–$2,580.

Support sits at $2,400–$2,410, backed by a deeper floor near $2,326 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) and the 20-day moving average. Volatility spiked into August 31 before settling into this consolidation, a pattern analysts describe as indecisive rather than directional.

Bull case: a clean break above $2,500–$2,550 opens a path toward $2,650, aided by BitMine-style treasury demand and CLARITY Act momentum.

Base case: continued chop between $2,400 and $2,500 while the market awaits the Senate vote.

Bear case: a failure at the $2,400 support level would drop the price toward $2,247–$2,030, where major moving averages converge. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee maintains a $6,000 target by 2026, per CoinMarketCap, a long horizon that says little about this week’s range.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Ethereum Tests Key Levels

BitMine’s buying validates the long-term ETH thesis, but at a $14.63Bn treasury and a market cap already pricing in institutional demand, the asymmetric upside has largely been claimed.

Traders chasing a repeat of ETH’s early accumulation phase are looking earlier in the cycle, toward Bitcoin’s own infrastructure buildout.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, targeting execution speeds faster than Solana itself while settling back to Bitcoin’s base-layer security.

The presale has raised $33,092,631.38 at a token price of $0.0136855, with staking rewards offered at an unspecified but reportedly high annual percentage yield (APY).

Its Decentralized Canonical Bridge aims to solve Bitcoin’s long-standing programmability gap, slow transaction speeds, high fees, and lack of native smart contracts.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

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