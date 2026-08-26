In Ethereum news today, ETH is changing hands around $2,460, essentially flat on the day, a quieter tape than the headlines circulating about corporate treasury buying might suggest. The bigger story isn’t the price candle. It’s a wallet.

On August 26, on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain flagged a transfer of 20,000 ETH, roughly $48.9M at the time, from Kraken to a wallet linked to BitMine, the treasury vehicle chaired by Tom Lee. Lookonchain inferred a purchase based on the exchange-to-wallet flow pattern, though BitMine has not officially confirmed the transaction.

The move follows a well-documented pattern: BitMine reported holdings of 5,847,611 ETH worth roughly $14.7 billion after another large weekly buy disclosed on August 24, and Lee has said the firm’s goal of owning 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply could be reached before the end of 2026, with roughly $350M more in ETH needed to close the gap.

Unconfirmed or not, the optics matter. Institutional accumulation narratives have moved markets before, and the question now is whether this latest inflow is enough to tip a technically overheated chart in either direction.

Ethereum News: Can the ETH Price Hit $2,630 This Week?

$ETH is hovering around the $2,450 level. A weekly close above the $2,550 level is needed for another expansion to $3,000. pic.twitter.com/AwF8VzGqt1 — Ted (@TedPillows) August 26, 2026

At $2,457.87, ETH sits in a tight band between support near $2,396 (with a deeper floor at $2,274) and resistance around $2,525, then $2,710 and $2,859.

Relative Strength Index readings near 83.6 point to overbought conditions, a level that has historically preceded either a breakout continuation or a sharp mean reversion; the market hasn’t decided which yet.

Price is still holding above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) remains bullish, which keeps the medium-term trend intact even as short-term momentum looks stretched.

Bull case: a close above $2,525 opens a path toward $2,630, then $2,710–$3,000, especially if BitMine’s buying pattern continues weekly as it has through August.

Base case: consolidation between $2,396 and $2,525 while the market digests whether the Kraken transfer was genuine accumulation.

Bear case: a failure to hold $2,396 support risks a slide toward $2,235 and potentially the low-$2,000s, particularly if broader altcoin weakness against a firm gold market persists. Worth watching the next market-wide volume data before assuming either scenario locks in.

EXPLORE: Trade Crypto on Kraken Today

Maxi Doge Targets Early Mover Upside as Ethereum Tests Key Levels

(SOURCE: Maxi Doge)

Ethereum news suggests holders who bought ETH below $2,400 have reason to feel validated by BitMine’s accumulation thesis. But here’s the uncomfortable math: a 10% move on a $296Bn market-cap asset requires enormous capital rotation, and even Tom Lee’s $350M remaining buy target is a rounding error relative to that float.

For traders hunting asymmetric upside, attention has begun to drift toward earlier-stage plays still building their own supply story, a dynamic already evident in institutional ETH staking flows that chase yield rather than price appreciation alone.

That’s the lane Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is running in. Built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard, the project leans hard into gym-bro, 1000x-leverage meme culture, a 240-lb canine mascot, holder-only trading competitions with leaderboard rewards, and a treasury fund earmarked for liquidity and partnerships.

The presale has raised $4,849,375.67 at a current token price of $0.0002835, with dynamic APY (annual percentage yield) staking on offer.

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