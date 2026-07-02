FairShake, the bipartisan crypto super PAC, entered the 2026 midterm cycle with $193M in its combined war chest, a figure shared with CNBC ahead of the January 31 Federal Election Commission reporting deadline, with Ripple leading the way in donations.

This comes as the Senate prepares to hold its first committee votes on a comprehensive digital assets market-structure bill, with the Senate Agriculture Committee scheduled to take up part of the legislation, while the Senate Banking Committee’s portion is stalled due to unresolved jurisdictional disputes.

This is not simply a fundraising milestone. It is a signal that the crypto industry has institutionalized electoral intervention as a primary regulatory strategy, converting last cycle’s heavy experimental spending into a standing political infrastructure with sufficient capital to contest dozens of House and Senate races before a single general-election ballot is cast.

#Crypto just outspent every other industry in U.S. elections – $189 million and counting. That's more than AI, big tech, and betting combined. And it's only June. — AMBCrypto (@CryptoAmb) July 2, 2026

FairShake War Chest and How $193M Was Built: Ripple Leading the Way

The total spans three affiliated entities: FairShake itself, which directs funds to candidates across both parties; Protect Progress, its Democrat-focused sister PAC; and Defend American Jobs, its Republican-focused counterpart. The three-PAC structure allows coordinated but targeted spending along partisan lines without concentrating all funds in a single vehicle.

Two donations in the second half of 2025 drove the headline number. Ripple contributed $25M, a commitment that Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse publicly framed as a continuation of the prior cycle’s momentum.

Andreessen Horowitz, the venture firm whose crypto arm operates as a16z, added $24M. Coinbase had already contributed $25 million in the first half of the year, just before FairShake disclosed it had $141M on hand, bringing the three firms’ combined second-half injection to roughly $74M, per Politico’s reporting.

Across the 2023-to-2024 build, FairShake and affiliates received approximately $93.5M from Coinbase, $45M from Ripple, and roughly $67M combined from Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, according to Federal Election Commission data compiled by Bloomberg Government. The current cycle’s funding base has narrowed only slightly.

Legislative Context: The Bill FairShake Is Funding Around

The PAC’s accumulation is directly timed to Congress’s effort to pass comprehensive crypto regulation covering digital asset market structure – a package that has advanced unevenly through committee.

The Senate Agriculture Committee’s scheduled vote marks the bill’s first procedural test, while the Banking Committee portion remains in dispute over how regulatory authority is divided between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

FairShake spent roughly $195M in the full 2024 cycle, a sum that the group argues helped produce Congress’s passage of stablecoin rules-of-the-road legislation in 2025. The stalled digital assets bill now represents the next legislative target, and the war chest is explicitly positioned to reward or penalize lawmakers based on their votes.

Josh Vlasto, spokesperson for the PAC network, said the organization remains “united behind our mission with FairShake continuing to oppose anti-crypto politicians and support pro-crypto leaders” as the 2026 midterms approach.

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Campaign Finance: Scale and What Comes Next

Take a look at this.. After every cycle peak, $XRP losing it's 20 WEMA has historically been a bearish signal. We're still below it at $1.35 today, so a rally there wouldn't mark a trend shift. Relief is possible from this $1.00 low but the overall trend remains down for now 📉 pic.twitter.com/JY0dnJSlI2 — 🇬🇧 ChartNerd 📊 (@ChartNerdTA) July 2, 2026

Bloomberg Government’s comparison of FEC data characterized FairShake’s available cash as the largest industry-specific war chest heading into a midterm cycle, surpassing leading finance and healthcare-aligned super PACs in on-hand funds.

The broader crypto PAC ecosystem, including smaller allied groups, had accumulated approximately $221M total for the 2026 cycle as of early 2026, per that same analysis.

We suspect the speed of deployment will be as telling as the headline figure. Reuters reported in June 2026 that crypto-aligned groups had already spent roughly $189M across primary races.

Forbes suggested the war chest had been substantially converted into independent expenditures well before general-election advertising windows opened, a deployment pace that indicates the network is treating primaries as the decisive intervention point rather than general elections.

Campaign finance watchdogs have characterized the accumulation as one of the most aggressive single-industry electoral interventions in recent memory.

This raises questions about whether crypto’s explicit corporate-funding model will be replicated by AI and fintech firms as Congress turns to broader digital-regulation packages.

FEC filings due later in the cycle will show how the remaining capital is allocated across key Senate races where digital asset legislation remains contested.

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