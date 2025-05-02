Key Notes

Goldman Sachs aims to expand its crypto trading operations.

The firm is exploring crypto lending and asset tokenization.

Expansion plans await regulatory approval from authorities.

Goldman Sachs recently announced its intention to strengthen its presence in the crypto ecosystem through initiatives in tokenization and lending. This was revealed by Matthew McDermott, the bank’s global head of Digital Assets, while speaking with CNBC’s Dan Murphy during the TOKEN2049 event in Dubai.

McDermott explained that the investment bank is planning to expand its crypto trading operations, while also exploring opportunities in crypto lending and tokenization.

He further noted that an increasing number of Goldman Sachs clients are seeking digital assets that enable direct interaction with cryptocurrencies. In response to this growing demand, the firm is working toward implementing these initiatives, contingent on obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, particularly from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The firm, once primarily involved in secondary market transactions like private equity, is now broadening its scope to include tokenization and collateral liquidity.

In 2021, Goldman Sachs launched its crypto trading desk and offered cash-settled Bitcoin and Ether options, as well as futures contracts listed on the CME. Nonetheless, the firm refrained from directly handling the underlying crypto assets.

Banks and Adoption of Cryptocurrency

This change highlights an increasing adoption of digital assets by traditional financial institutions. Recently, Morgan Stanley announced that it intends to incorporate crypto trading in its E*trade platform in 2026. The investment firm disclosed that it was planning on partnering with existing crypto firms to implement their new feature.

The crypto regulatory environment in the U.S. has seen a notable shift under Donald Trump’s leadership, with investigations into companies like Coinbase and PayPal reportedly being dropped.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and son of the former president, has been an outspoken advocate for digital assets, emphasizing that the financial system must embrace cryptocurrencies or risk becoming obsolete.

Speaking at the TOKEN2049 event, Eric went a step further, predicting that cryptocurrencies could eventually replace traditional fiat currencies and payment systems. The recent moves by major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to adopt crypto strategies lend some weight to this bold vision.

