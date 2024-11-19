Hamster Kombat Plans Comeback by Re-engaging with Users

With Hamster Kombat planning for a strong comeback, other Telegram Mini Apps are also gaining traction.

Key Notes

Hamster Kombat still has a core group of around 30 million active users and has plans for future growth.

As of mid-November, Hamster Kombat reported impressive daily and perpetual trading volumes for its native HMSTR token.

Alongside Hamster Kombat, other Telegram mini apps like Paws and Blum are gaining popularity.

Once popular Web3 game Hamster Kombat is working on its resurgence by re-engaging with its community and existing users from season one. Despite the recent drop in monthly active users, it plans to add new users to the platform.

In August 2024, the Telegram clicker game broke records by hitting 300 million users. However, the hype has cooled massively with monthly active users dropping 90% all the way to 30 million. The team behind Hamster Kombat stated that although the interest rises and falls, they will continue to grow again. A spokesperson for the Web3 game noted:

“Since our project has seasons, this is expected. We’re currently in the interlude period, preparing to launch the second season. Even during this mid-season phase, our MAU metric remains above 30 million, showing sustained interest.”

The spokesperson mentioned that the team is “planning to reconnect” with participants from season one while also aiming to attract new players.

Last week on November 14, Hamster Kombat’s native token HMSTR HMSTR $0.00391 24h volatility: 7.6% Market cap: $251.41 M Vol. 24h: $125.43 M reported a daily spot trading volume of $1.3 billion as well as $4 billion in perpetual trading volume. Besides, the Web 3 game also touched the milestone of 11 million token holders. The spokesperson told Cointelegraph:

“We now have over 11 million tokenholders, allowing us to compete with the top blockchains. We plan to increase the number of holders and enter new markets.”

The team stated that it has maintained a “core group” of around 30 million players who remain actively engaged even after the initial airdrop. “That’s more than the entire community of many other projects even before their airdrops,” the spokesperson said. Thus, with new activities planned for the future, Hamster Kombat expects its audience to grow further.

Other Telegram Mini Apps Grow with Hamster Kombat

With Hamster Kombat planning for a strong comeback, other Telegram Mini Apps are also gaining traction. For example, Paws is one of the fastest-growing Mini Apps on Telegram and has gained immense popularity recently. Currently, Paws has a staggering 40.7 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Additionally, Blum, a hybrid exchange combining features of both centralized and decentralized platforms, is gaining traction as a leading Mini App. It also features a clicker game where users can earn points, which are convertible into an airdrop token.

Another Telegram Mini App that’s climbing the ranks is ‘Major’, with 34.9 million monthly active users (MAUs). Major enables users to complete tasks and earn cryptocurrency rewards.

