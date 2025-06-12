Hamster Kombat Tanks 27%, Are HMSTR HODLers Rekt?

Key Notes

HMSTR crashed to $0.00107, shedding over 60% in a month.

Whale dumps and in-game token claims are driving massive sell-offs.

Technical indicators show extreme overselling but no reversal yet.

Hamster Kombat HMSTR $0.00108 24h volatility: 26.1% Market cap: $69.33 M Vol. 24h: $175.90 M , once a viral sensation in the GameFi space, is now facing a brutal market correction. As of writing, HMSTR is trading at around $0.00107, down by 27% in the last 24 hours.

The token lost around $25 million in market capitalization on Thursday, which currently stands near $69 million. CoinMarketCap data shows that HMSTR’s 24-hour trading volume surged by over 266%, signaling panic-driven activity among investors.

Pressures Behind the Collapse

After peaking at $0.0028 on May 11, HMSTR has seen a dramatic 60% value drop over the past month. Several factors have triggered this rapid downfall.

Analysts suggest that whale wallets have recently offloaded large quantities of HMSTR tokens, sparking mass liquidations from smaller holders. These high-volume dumps are affecting market demand and investor confidence.

Overhype surrounding the project has also played a major role in the recent price drop. While Hamster Kombat initially went viral with its tap-to-earn gameplay, it failed to release any solid roadmap or ecosystem development. This created a mismatch between expectations and delivery.

The Hamster Kombat community is also frustrated with the stalled rumors of a Binance listing. While the users had been banking on a major exchange debut, no confirmation arrived, leading to bearish sentiment.

Moreover, the claimability of in-game mined tokens resulted in a sudden influx of supply. HMSTR’s weak tokenomics, including a circulating supply of 64 billion out of a 100 billion max, amplifies sell pressure.

HMSTR Price Outlook

On the daily HMSTR price chart, the RSI is at 13.95, indicating extremely oversold conditions. While this often hints at a potential short-term rebound, there’s no sign of momentum reversal yet. If the token manages to start an upward rally, the immediate resistance lies at $0.00125.

Meanwhile, the price action is violently breaching the lower Bollinger Band, which typically indicates strong downward momentum. The current price of $0.001065 sits far below the 20-day simple moving average (~$0.0019), confirming persistent bearish sentiment.

A continued break below $0.001 could lead HMSTR to further downside toward $0.0005.

Solaxy ($SOLX) Presale Gains Momentum

As HMSTR navigates market volatility, Solaxy (SOLX) emerges as an innovative blockchain solution aimed at enhancing the performance and scalability of the Solana network.

Solaxy is developed to address prevalent challenges such as network congestion, scalability limitations, and transaction unreliability. These issues commonly arise during periods of elevated network activity.

Solaxy aims to reduce failed transactions by processing them off-chain and consolidating them into optimized batches, with final settlement occurring on Solana’s mainnet.

SOLX Presale and Tokenomics

The team is currently conducting a crypto presale for SOLX, the project’s native token, to support early investors. Solaxy presently offers an attractive 103% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) to holders for staking their assets.

Solaxy Presale Details:

Token price: $0.001754

$0.001754 Funds secured: $47.8 million

$47.8 million Accepted payment methods: Cryptocurrency, Card

Cryptocurrency, Card Ticker: SOLX

Following the presale, the SOLX token will be deployed across multiple chains. This deployment will enable holders to bridge their tokens to the Solaxy Layer 2 blockchain. The token will subsequently be available for trading on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

For investors seeking long-term projects built on the Solana ecosystem, Solaxy represents a compelling opportunity.

