WalletConnect Pay Integrates Ingenico Terminals to Expand Real‑World Stablecoin Usage

Key Notes

Payment giant Ingenico brings stablecoin checkout to tens of millions of terminals across retail and hospitality worldwide.

WalletConnect's 700+ wallet network and $400B yearly volume now connects to traditional point-of-sale infrastructure seamlessly.

Digital currency payments will settle on-chain through Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, and Ethereum starting January 2026.

Ingenico has partnered with WalletConnect Pay to enable in-store payments in stablecoins on its POS terminals. This deepens the push to bring digital currencies into mainstream retail.

The move connects Ingenico’s large merchant network with WalletConnect’s multichain payment rails. Customers can pay directly from Web3 wallets using USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $74.56 B Vol. 24h: $15.19 B and other supported stablecoins.

Ingenico, a global payments leader, announced a digital currency solution built on WalletConnect Pay, according to its blog. With this integration, merchants using Ingenico infrastructure can accept supported stablecoins at checkout. The rollout starts with USDC across Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, Ethereum ETH $3 192 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $385.46 B Vol. 24h: $23.63 B , and other EVM-compatible networks.

The rollout targets a broad range of in-person use cases. These include retail, hospitality, transportation, fuel, parking, vending, and other self-service environments. Ingenico’s estate spans tens of millions of devices globally and is backed by thousands of payment apps.

How WalletConnect Pay Fits In

Under the integration, consumers can pay with any WalletConnect-compatible wallet that supports stablecoins. Examples include MetaMask, Trust, Safe, or others. Transactions settle directly on-chain. Funds move from the customer’s wallet to the merchant’s payment provider rather than flowing through card networks.

Crypto payments just hit the high street. Ingenico + WalletConnect Pay enables stablecoin payments for Ingenico terminals across the world, from retail to hospitality to transport. Any Wallet. Any Asset. Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Iza1f8MKvo — WalletConnect (@WalletConnect) January 13, 2026

WalletConnect reports support for more than 700 wallets. Its network has processed over $400 billion in volume in the past year, with stablecoins representing a large share of that activity. This footprint allows the Ingenico integration to plug into existing Web3 user behavior. It presents a familiar checkout flow at physical terminals, according to their press release.

Jess Houlgrave, CEO of WalletConnect, framed stablecoins as a practical tool for value transfer and a logical next step for everyday payments.

“Stablecoins have become an important payment instrument for moving value quickly and efficiently,” said Jess Houlgrave, CEO of WalletConnect. “By working with Ingenico, we’re extending stablecoin payments into real-world retail environments in a way that is practical, familiar and easy for both merchants and consumers around the world.”

Integration for acquirers (banks or companies that process card payments for merchants) and PSPs (payment service providers that help businesses accept electronic payments) is scheduled for January 2026.

Why the Partnership Matters

Ingenico has operated in payment acceptance for more than four decades, with operations across dozens of countries and a leading share of the global POS terminal market. Its terminals are used by merchants across sectors such as retail, transport, and hospitality, and the company is part of Worldline’s broader payment services group after a multi-billion-dollar acquisition in 2020.

They have also worked more closely with the crypto industry. They have formed more partnerships with companies like Binance and Crypto.com in the past. Now that stablecoins are trending, this partnership comes at the perfect time to push crypto adoption in daily life, bringing it closer to card payments.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.