KBank Files for Stablecoin Wallet Trademark as IPO Plans Accelerate

Key Notes

KBank in South Korea is seeking approval from KIPRIS for 13 trademarks.

It will center around software for digital currency, cryptocurrency, stablecoin transactions, crypto mining, NFT-related software, and financial services.

KBank is also pushing to go public via IPO, a third attempt since 2023.

South Korea’s neobank KBank has filed 13 trademark applications for stablecoin wallets. It plans to trademark names like KSC Wallet, KSTA Wallet, Kstable Wallet, and Kbank SC Wallet. This comes as the company accelerates its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO).

KBank Takes Another Shot at an IPO

The new submissions come after the company previously filed trademark applications for stablecoin tickers in July 2025.

According to KIPRIS’s database, these applications were classified into software for digital currency, cryptocurrency, and stablecoin transactions. Other categories are crypto mining, NFT-related software, and financial services.

A look through the filings suggests that the planned wallet system would be comprehensive. It would cover functions like remittances, payments, and settlements.

Meanwhile, KBank is in the middle of efforts to go public. This is the third time that the financial institution is attempting an IPO.

The last two attempts were in 2023 and 2024. Proceeds from the proposed offering will be directed towards accelerating its digital asset business, among other initiatives. As a boost to its current efforts, KBank is looking forward to a listing on the KOSPI. The said listing is scheduled for March 5, 2026.

IPO Sensation Across Jurisdictions

In line with growing IPO push, crypto wallet Ledger is planning to go public in the US market, with plans to debut on Wall Street at a $4 billion valuation.

To actualize its plans, the Paris-based firm has started working with banking giants like Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and Jefferies. Ledger is popular for its hardware wallets that allow users to store and secure their digital assets.

This Ledger’s IPO move in the US marks a notable expansion for the company.

Also, BitGo recently went public in the US, marking the first crypto IPO of 2026. Interestingly, it increased the price of its IPO to $18 per share, from the marketed range of $15 to $17. Instead of making $201 million at most, BitGo raised $212.8 million at $18 per share. Notably, the IPO values BitGo at $2.08 billion. Goldman Sachs served as lead underwriter, with Citigroup also managing the offering.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.