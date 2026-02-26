Jane Street And The ’10 AM Dump’ Allegations

Jane Street Group LLC is at the center of expanded legal scrutiny regarding the 2022 disintegration of the Terra ecosystem, with new filings alleging the proprietary trading firm utilized a predatory “10 AM dump” strategy to profit from the protocol’s instability. The allegations, stemming from ongoing litigation, suggest that the quantitative giant executed aggressive short-selling patterns during critical liquidity windows, effectively counter-trading the network’s attempts to stabilize the UST stablecoin.

The lawsuit claims that these high-frequency trading maneuvers accelerated the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST), contributing to a death spiral that wiped out nearly $40 billion in investor value. While the accusations paint a picture of deliberate HFT manipulation, current market data suggests that institutional investors are largely dismissing the retrospective legal drama, as the Bitcoin price reclaims the $66,000 level following a recent test of support.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the post-mortem of the 2022 crypto winter, coming months after Terraform Labs sued Jane Street regarding similar trade anomalies. The focus has now shifted to specific intraday timing patterns that plaintiffs argue went beyond standard market-making duties.

This is SHOCKING. Jane Street’s secret trading technique is to accumulate shares, then dump them in seconds to crash the price and profit from shorts. They ran the same 10 AM manipulation algo in Indian markets and made $4.23 billion, which led to a temporary ban by the… pic.twitter.com/0rnYtz3kKz — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) February 26, 2026

Explanation of Mechanism: The ’10 AM Dump’ Pattern

The core of the allegation rests on the timing of Jane Street’s sell orders. Plaintiffs contend that the firm systematically offloaded large tranches of UST around 10:00 AM ET, coinciding with the U.S. equity market open. This period typically sees heightened volatility and low liquidity, potentially masking the footprint of directional bets under the guise of standard portfolio rebalancing.

According to the filing, this timing was not coincidental. The 10 AM dump allegedly occurred just as Terraform Labs deployed capital to defend the UST peg, effectively overwhelming the buy-side liquidity. By selling into the defense wall, the plaintiffs argue Jane Street neutralized the stabilization efforts, profiting from the resulting spread widening and subsequent panic selling.

This pattern mirrors warnings from the same period, such as when Michael Burry predicted a major crash, highlighting how fragile market structures can fracture under sustained selling pressure. The lawsuit suggests that sophisticated actors utilized their speed advantage to exacerbate these structural weaknesses for profit rather than merely providing neutral liquidity.

Jane Street Denies The ’10 AM Dump’ Allegations

Jane Street has not publicly conceded to the specific characterizations of the “10 AM dump” strategy. Historically, the firm maintains that its trading activities provide essential liquidity to fragmented markets, operating within regulatory bounds to manage risk. The firm’s defense often relies on the premise that market makers must adjust inventory aggressively during black swan events to remain solvent, a practice distinct from manipulation.

Despite the allegations rooting back to the 2022 Terra LUNA collapse, Jane Street remains a dominant force in the current crypto landscape. Reports indicate the firm has continued to deepen its integration with institutional crypto products. For instance, recent filings show Jane Street boosting its Bitcoin exposure through authorized participant roles in spot ETFs, signaling that major asset managers still view the firm as a critical infrastructure partner regardless of legacy litigation.

Terra Collapse Context: The $40B Death Spiral

The $40 billion implosion of the Terra ecosystem remains one of the most destructive events in digital asset history. In May 2022, the algorithmic stablecoin UST lost its 1:1 parity with the US dollar, triggering a hyperinflationary loop in its sister token, LUNA. The collapse wiped out retail savings and forced several lending firms into bankruptcy, creating a contagion effect that suppressed prices for over a year.

While early narratives focused on the flawed mechanism of the algorithmic peg, recent litigation is attempting to apportion blame to external actors. The argument is that while the design was fragile, it required a deliberate push—potentially via HFT manipulation strategies like those alleged against Jane Street—to enter the terminal death spiral.

The outcome of this lawsuit could set a significant precedent for how high-frequency traders interact with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. If a court finds that typically accepted market-making strategies constitute manipulation when applied to vulnerable algorithmic pegs, it could force a rewrite of compliance standards for institutional participation in DeFi.

Investors and compliance officers will now look toward the discovery phase of the trial, which may reveal proprietary trading logs. These documents could clarify the fine line between aggressive risk management and predatory market conduct in unregulated digital asset venues.

