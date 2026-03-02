Magic Eden Focuses on The Gambling Platform Dicey

Magic Eden, the prominent NFT marketplace that once aggressively expanded across multiple blockchains, announced it will terminate its support for Bitcoin and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks next month to focus resources on its newly launched gambling platform, Dicey. The strategic retreat marks a significant contraction for the firm, which had sought to rival OpenSea and Blur by offering a unified multi-chain trading experience.

According to a statement from CEO and co-founder Jack Lu, the platform will discontinue its marketplaces for EVM and Bitcoin-based Runes and Ordinals on March 9. Support for the company’s Bitcoin API remains scheduled to end on March 27, while the multi-chain wallet, a core product of its 2024 expansion strategy, will cease operations on April 1. Lu explicitly framed the restructuring as a necessary decision, stating the company plans on “doubling down” on the “massive opportunity” present in the iGaming and online gambling sectors.

Update on @MagicEden and @DiceyHQ: It is clear we're entering a new era where finance and entertainment merge. We are now 2 months into @DiceyHQ’s closed beta and are incredibly bullish on how things have developed (~200 users, >$15M wagered). To give Dicey the focus it… — Jack (@0xLeoInRio) February 27, 2026

Revenue Realities Drive Structural Change

The decision to abandon multi-chain support appears driven by stark revenue disparities. Despite significant investment in Bitcoin Ordinals infrastructure and Ethereum compatibility, Solana-based trading reportedly continued to account for over 85% of the platform’s total volume in late 2024. The cost of maintaining infrastructure for low-margin, low-volume chains ultimately became untenable.

In contrast, the company’s new gambling initiative, Dicey, has shown immediate financial promise. During a two-month closed beta period, approximately 200 users wagered over $15 million, highlighting the lucrative nature of high-velocity betting compared to the sporadic liquidity of the current NFT market. Lu noted that the shift was ultimately due to most of the platform’s legacy products failing to contribute meaningfully to revenues.

The rapid pivot mirrors broader industry trends where platforms are abandoning pure-play digital collectibles for higher-yield financial products. Just as Crypto.com launched a prediction market platform to capture speculative volume, Magic Eden is betting that the convergence of finance and entertainment lies in casinos rather than art marketplaces.

Magic Eden: Wallet Sunset and User Migration

The shutdown timeline presents immediate logistical challenges for users holding assets in Magic Eden’s proprietary multi-chain wallet. The wallet application will switch to an “export-only” mode in mid-March, allowing users to withdraw seed phrases but disabling transaction capabilities. The company has advised users to migrate assets to chain-specific alternatives, such as Phantom for Solana or MetaMask for Ethereum, to avoid loss of access.

For the Bitcoin ecosystem, the exit creates a notable vacuum. Magic Eden was an early and loud proponent of Ordinals and Runes, providing a user-friendly interface for assets that are technically cumbersome to trade. While institutional players like Fireblocks continue to build infrastructure for Bitcoin utility, retail liquidity for Bitcoin-native assets may suffer in the short term as traders are forced onto less polished platforms like UniSat.

The Financialization of Entertainment

Magic Eden’s transformation from an NFT marketplace to an operator of an online casino and planned sportsbook signals a maturation, or perhaps a regression, of the Web3 consumer economy. The company stated it plans to launch a sportsbook similar to established crypto gambling sites like Stake, effectively acknowledging that the user base for crypto products remains deeply motivated by speculative wagering mechanics.

Remaining NFT operations will be scaled back significantly. Lu indicated the platform will “exclusively” focus on NFT packs (bundled random assets similar to physical trading cards) rather than open marketplace trading for non-Solana assets. Only time will tell if exchanging a leading market position throughout the NFT ecosystem for a foothold in the crowded online gambling sector will stabilize the company’s bottom line or alienate its core user base.

