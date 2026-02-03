Crypto.com Launches ‘OG’ Sports Predictions Market Offering Leveraged, Margin Trading

Key Notes

OG operates as a fully-regulated trading platform combining prediction markets with social media experience, led by Crypto.com's former chief legal officer Nick Lundgren as CEO.

The platform will be the first prediction markets platform to offer margin trading through CDNA's margin prediction contracts product.

Crypto.com's prediction market business achieved 40x weekly growth over six months, with the company holding full-stack CFTC approval positioning it alongside market leaders Kalshi and Polymarket.

Crypto.com has launched “OG,” a standalone prediction market platform aimed at sports enthusiasts.

According to a Feb. 3 press release, the OG platform is intended to serve as a fully-regulated trading platform combined with a social media experience. Though aimed primarily at sports fans and launching less than a week before the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, OG will feature prediction contracts trading for numerous markets beyond sports outcomes, including financial, political, cultural, and entertainment events.

OG also plans to provide users with access to CDNA’s margin prediction contracts product through Crypto.com’s federally-licensed futures commission merchant. Per the press release, “this will be the first prediction markets platform to offer margin trading.”

Crypto.com chief legal officer Nick Lundgren has been named CEO of OG, which will operate as a standalone company under the Crypto.com umbrella. In a statement, Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said the company was working to replicate the success their leadership team had in building the original platform with OG.

“We’ve experienced 40x weekly growth in our prediction market business over the last six months,” said Marszalek, adding that the growth “warrants a concerted effort with a standalone platform.” He also said the goal is to establish OG as “the premier sports prediction market technology with the best customer experience.”

Leveraging Crypto.com’s CFTC compliance

Crypto.com has quickly risen to prominence alongside prediction market leaders Kalshi and Polymarket. A measure of the firm’s success can be attributed to the abundance of its strategic partnerships.

As Coinspeaker reported on Jan. 20, iGaming platform operator Plaee recently inked a deal with Crypto.com to provide infrastructure support. The firm also recently partnered with Stripe to build out payments infrastructure and entered into separate deals with High Roller Inc. and Hollywood.com.

Crypto.com serves as one of the few prediction markets platforms to receive full-stack approval from the CFTC. This positions it as both an end-to-end operator for consumers and a platform facilitator for institutional clients.

