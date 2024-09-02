Major Crypto-related Events Scheduled for September

The crypto industry is expected to register heightened volatility in the coming weeks amid high-impact news, especially in the United States.

The crypto market opened in September with high expectations of heightened volatility, ahead of a possible bullish recovery in the fourth quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) price has led the altcoin industry in mild recovery on Monday after ending last week and last month on a bearish note. According to the latest crypto price oracles, Bitcoin price trades about $58.4k on Monday during the early New York session, up around 1 percent in the last 24 hours.

However, the fear of further crypto correction in September has not completely diminished. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index hovered around 26 percent, suggesting extreme fear of further crypto capitulation, despite today’s Bitcoin price rebound above $58k.

Top Crypto-related Events to Monitor in September

September will be an eventful month for the entire crypto market following the positive correlation between Bitcoin, altcoins, and major stock indexes. On the top list is the anticipated economic shift in the United States after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested a possible interest rate cut this month during the Jackson Hole speech last month.

On September 6, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the unemployment rate, which the Wall Street analyst estimates will be at around 4.2 percent. On September 11, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. On the following day, the US Department of Labor will release the number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week.

These figures will significantly impact the September 18th decision by the Fed Commission on the next phase of the interest rates.

🗓 2024 Crypto September Calendar Sep 1 : $ADA – Chang Hardfork

Sep 2 : $MPL – MIP-010 ($SYRUP) Vote Begins

Sep 4 : $MATIC – POL Migration

Sep 4 : $RUNE – Hard Fork Upgrade

Sep 5 : U.S – Initial Jobless Claims

Sep 5 : Coinbase Future – $BB·$CFX·$NEO Listing

Sep 5 : Upbit -… pic.twitter.com/ypKXJiiCjn — Layergg (@layerggofficial) September 2, 2024

Ahead of the upcoming US general elections, the September 10th debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be a major event for the crypto space. Furthermore, the September 10th and 23rd crypto hearing in the United States will shed more light on the regulatory landscape.

As for the altcoin industry, the BNB and EOS teams will be conducting the network hard forks on September 26th and 25th respectively.

After serving four months of prison time in the United States, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao alias (CZ) will be released on September 29.

Market Picture

Despite the notable losses in the crypto industry, especially the altcoins market, some analysts believe a major bullish uproar akin to prior bull cycles is on the horizon. If the US Fed initiates the first interest rate cuts for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the liquidity level will gradually increase in the crypto industry in the subsequent months.

Bitcoin's price action now echoes the calm before the storm, marking the end of a "Blue Year"—a crucial, quiet period setting up for the explosive "Red Year." Historically, this phase has preceded all-time highs, as seen in 2012, 2016, and 2020, hinting at the next big surge on… pic.twitter.com/zonpawtK7g — Kyledoops (@kyledoops) September 1, 2024

Ultimately, the crypto industry will rally to new heights fueled by institutional investors seeking to scale their global operations through the Web3 space. Already, major global economies led by China and Russia have been preparing to enter the crypto sphere through regulated channels.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.