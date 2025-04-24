Key Notes

Japanese investment company Metaplanet Inc added 145 BTC, pushing total holdings past 5,000 coins.

The firm aims to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025.

Despite the buy-up, the Bitcoin market shows signs of consolidation, with traders split in direction.

Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet has surpassed 5,000 Bitcoin BTC $92 905 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $1.84 T Vol. 24h: $35.30 B in its portfolio, marking an essential step in its long-term strategy for digital assets. This latest purchase brings the company halfway to its goal of holding 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, amid growing global adoption of the coin.

Metaplanet Adds 145 BTC, Crosses Halfway Mark to 2025 Goal

According to a recent regulatory filing, Metaplanet confirmed the acquisition of 145 additional Bitcoin units, purchased for ¥1.9 billion, approximately $13.6 million.

According to reports, the purchase price averaged around ¥13.28 million per coin, translating to just over $93,000. This brings the firm’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,000 BTC, worth roughly $428 million at current market rates.

It is worth noting that the latest transaction is part of Metaplanet’s broader 21 Million Plan. The initiative is an ambitious effort to increase the company’s Bitcoin holdings in a structured manner. Under this plan, Metaplanet aims to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 and 21,000 BTC by the close of 2026.

This month alone, the company added over 1,650 Bitcoin across five separate purchases, totaling nearly $153 million in acquisitions. Coinspeaker noted that Metaplanet recently added 319 Bitcoin to its treasury, becoming the ninth-largest public holder globally.

According to the update, Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet’s chief executive, shared his thoughts on the milestone via X. He described the achievement as a significant step toward becoming one of the world’s leading Bitcoin-holding companies.

Gerovich also emphasized the company’s ambition to lead what he referred to as the global Bitcoin race, with Japan as its starting point.

Since launching its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in mid-2024, the company has raised approximately ¥ $116 billion, or about $745 million, in capital. This raise comes off as what Metaplanet has described as Asia’s largest-ever capital raise.

Bitcoin Market Split as Traders Watch for Next Move

While Metaplanet is aggressively expanding its Bitcoin reserves, the broader crypto market remains divided. According to BTCTN, the current Bitcoin long/short ratio is 0.9841, with 49.6% of traders positioned long and 50.4% short. This near-even split indicates growing caution among market participants, with many hedging their bets as Bitcoin shows signs of slowing momentum.

The market is in a consolidation phase, with analysts noting that the recent price action suggests a pause or potential reversal. Despite recent upward movement, the lack of a clear direction has kept many traders on edge.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin was $92,530, down by 1.82% in 24 hours. The coin led a rally earlier this week as its price jumped to a multi-month high of $94,535. The current consolidation comes despite general growth in adoption.

📊 Despite BTC’s recent momentum, the market remains split – 49.6% long vs. 50.4% short. The long/short ratio at 0.9841 suggests traders are hedging heavily. Is this the calm before a breakout – or are we bracing for a reversal? 👀 pic.twitter.com/z9VptWwiI4 — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) April 24, 2025

Metaplanet’s continued buying during this uncertain period highlights its long-term conviction in Bitcoin. However, even with aggressive accumulation, the firm’s stock has not been immune to volatility. According to figures from Google Finance, shares dropped 4.57% to $2.49.

Similarly, Bitcoin treasury company Strategy has confirmed a major addition to its Bitcoin portfolio. The technology firm acquired $555.8 million worth of BTC, further strengthening its position as one of the largest corporate holders of the digital asset.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.