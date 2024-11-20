Michael Saylor to Present Bitcoin Proposal to Microsoft Board

Michael Saylor is arguably one of the loudest advocates of Bitcoin.

Key Notes

Michael Saylor believes Bitcoin could generate massive returns for Microsoft shareholders.

Microsoft's board prioritizes AI but faces shareholder pressure to consider Bitcoin investments.

Michael Saylor has been billed to share his knowledge of Bitcoin investments to the Board of Directors at Microsoft. The experienced investor will have three minutes to present what he thinks might be the best investment strategies.

This upcoming presentation follows an earlier proposal by the National Centre for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) after the agency asked Microsoft to weigh its options as regards investing in Bitcoin BTC $93 268 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $1.84 T Vol. 24h: $85.54 B .

Meanwhile, Saylor has also confirmed the news about talking to the board of directors. The MicroStrategy co-founder gave the confirmation during an X Spaces event hosted by VanEck where he said:

“The activist that put that proposal together contacted me to present to the board, and I agreed to provide a three-minute presentation.”

Bitcoin Advocate Pushes Microsoft toward Crypto Investment

Michael Saylor is arguably one of the loudest advocates of Bitcoin. His goal has always been to persuade Microsoft or any other tech giant to consider investing in Bitcoin.

While his advocacy might easily come off to many as a way to boost crypto adoption, Saylor has other explanations. He sees the investment option as a potential way for Microsoft to boost shareholder returns, saying it could help the company make “the next trillion dollars” for its shareholders.

In a similar manner, he has also encouraged other tech giants like Apple, Google, Meta, and Berkshire Hathaway to explore similar investments. His reasons are that these companies have large cash reserves and untapped opportunities to make the most for their shareholders.

Upcoming Shareholder Vote

Microsoft shareholders are slated to vote on December 10. The voting exercise will help them decide whether or not Bitcoin will be added to the company’s balance sheet.

It might be worth noting, however, that Microsoft’s board initially recommended voting against the proposal. They stated that the company regularly evaluates a wide range of investment options, including Bitcoin, with artificial intelligence coming out as a top priority for the firm.

Despite the board’s position, interest in Bitcoin among some of the company’s top shareholders remains strong. Vanguard Group, BlackRock, State Street, and Fidelity Management & Research, and many others have direct or indirect ties to the crypto market. Vanguard, for instance, holds approximately 16 million shares in MicroStrategy and stakes in other crypto-related firms like Coinbase and MARA Holdings. That is despite being known to be a popular crypto skeptic.

The MicroStrategy Effect

Without a doubt, MicroStrategy is possibly the biggest corporate supporter of Bitcoin. The company’s endless purchases of significant amounts of crypto for its treasury have now drawn industry-wide attention.

Notably, its strategy has helped its stock to see an explosive 581% rise this year. That is, as opposed to Microsoft’s unimpressive 12% growth during the same period.

According to the NCPPR, maybe this huge difference in the level of their success can help MicroStrategy convince Microsoft to reconsider its position on the matter.

Moreover, there is the possibility of a shareholder lawsuit if the proposal is rejected and Bitcoin’s value subsequently shoots up. But, be that as it may, Microsoft is choosing to progress cautiously.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.