Key Notes

The Strategy chairman believes that quantum computing will boost Bitcoin.

Beyond quantum threats, the crypto industry expects accelerated structural shifts in digital asset investing next year.

This could lead Bitcoin to gain a new ATH.

The talk about quantum computing and its effect on Bitcoin BTC $86 398 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $1.73 T Vol. 24h: $46.60 B cryptography is still ongoing.

This time around, Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc., believes that the technology will strengthen Bitcoin.

His statement is a far-cry from the opinions that many experts hold on the matter.

Different Stance on Quantum Computing Impact on Crypto

Michael Saylor may have successfully dismissed concerns that upgrades in quantum computing could threaten the security of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Shifting from popular opinions, he argued that the technology would ultimately boost the Bitcoin network.

The Bitcoin Quantum Leap: Quantum computing won’t break Bitcoin—it will harden it. The network upgrades, active coins migrate, lost coins stay frozen. Security goes up. Supply comes down. Bitcoin grows stronger. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 16, 2025

The conversation about quantum computing and its impact on cryptocurrency has been ongoing for several years. It, however, intensified a year ago after Google introduced Willow, a quantum chip.

Due to its powerful quantum supercomputer capability, many experts claimed that Willow could be the end of Bitcoin.

In May, Google Quantum AI researcher Craig Gidney stated that quantum computers could break 2048-bit RSA encryption, which is similar to Bitcoin’s Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC).

At the same time, there are some other experts who do not agree with this speculation. They have cited that quantum computers are not likely to advance to the point of being a threat to Bitcoin.

On-chain analyst Willy Woo agrees to a reasonable extent that quantum computing does not pose an existential threat to Bitcoin.

However, he warned that a subset of older coins could be at risk, as they are already exposed on the blockchain.

These include roughly 4 million Bitcoin held in older pay-to-public-key (P2PK) addresses, including coins from the Satoshi era.

Grayscale Supports Saylor’s Stance on Quantum Computing and Bitcoin

On one hand, asset management firm Grayscale Investment supports Saylor’s stance on the matter.

The firm stated that quantum computing is not capable of affecting crypto valuations in the near term.

The spot Bitcoin ETF issue is not oblivious of the broader structural changes that may accelerate next year.

“We expect 2026 to accelerate structural shifts in digital asset investing,” Grayscale admitted.

It pointed to increased demand for alternative stores of value and improved regulatory clarity. With such a trend, the expectation is that there will be new capital injection. There may be integration of public blockchains into mainstream financial infrastructure.

On this premise, the firm expects Bitcoin to reach a new all-time high (ATH) in the first half of next year.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.