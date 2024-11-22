MicroStrategy Raises $3 Billion in 0% Notes, Eyes More Bitcoin as $100K Level Nears

Key Notes

MicroStrategy has finalized a $3 billion offering of 0% convertible senior notes maturing in 2029.

The firm could acquire around 30,600 BTC if the entire amount is invested in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy already holds 331,200 Bitcoin, valued at over $32.7 billion.

MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), the business intelligence giant founded by Bitcoin enthusiast Michael Saylor, has successfully concluded a $3 billion offering of 0% convertible senior notes due December 2029. The firm plans to channel a major portion — or potentially all — of the proceeds into acquiring more Bitcoin BTC $98 720 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $1.95 T Vol. 24h: $105.98 B . This move reinforces MicroStrategy’s position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

As per a blog post shared by Saylor on X, the convertible senior notes were issued at a 55% premium, with an implied strike price of $672 for the company’s Class A common stock. The unique 0% structure of the notes eliminates regular interest payments to bondholders. Instead, they are sold at a discount and mature to face value unless converted before the maturity date.

Moreover, these notes are “senior” to common stock, granting holders priority in the event of bankruptcy or liquidation.

Interestingly, if the firm allocates the entire $3 billion to Bitcoin, MicroStrategy could potentially add around 30,600 BTC to its existing reserves. Currently, the company holds an impressive 331,200 Bitcoin, valued at over $32.7 billion. This aggressive accumulation aligns with the firm’s ambitious “21/21” strategy, which aims to raise $42 billion — split equally between equity and fixed-income securities — over the next three years.

Bitcoin Surges while MSTR Stock Faces Volatility

Meanwhile, Saylor’s cryptic post on X “Sell the Past. Buy the Future”, underscores his unwavering belief in Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term asset.

As Bitcoin inches toward the $100,000 mark, MicroStrategy’s stock (MSTR) has experienced notable volatility. MSTR shares closed at $397.28 on Thursday, marking a sharp 25% decline from its all-time high of $536.70. Despite this pullback, MSTR remains one of the strongest performers in US markets in 2024, boasting a year-to-date gain of 480%.

The company’s latest funding efforts come amid a Bitcoin bull run fueled by increased institutional interest and the recent introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. Bitcoin, trading near $99,000, has surged over 170% in the past year.

The recent surge gained momentum following crypto-friendly Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections earlier this month. Notably, in the past 30 days, the largest cryptocurrency has soared by around 50%. Many are even speculating about the possibility of a government-held Bitcoin reserve in the Treasury.

A Cautious Outlook

While Bitcoin’s meteoric rise toward $100,000 has captivated traders, market sentiment indicators like the Crypto Fear and Greed Index suggest a cautious outlook. The index is currently at 94, signaling “extreme greed,” a level not seen since 2021. Some analysts warn that such overconfidence could precede short-term price corrections.

Nevertheless, MicroStrategy’s bold Bitcoin shopping strategy reflects its steadfast confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.