NYSE Owner ICE Announces $2 Billion Investment Plan in Polymarket at $8B Valuation

Key Notes

ICE will distribute Polymarket's real-time event data globally to institutional investors tracking political and economic sentiment trends.

The platform gained prominence during the 2024 presidential race and recently acquired CFTC licenses for US expansion operations.

This investment represents a strategic shift as traditional finance recognizes how new investors actively participate in live market predictions.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has announced a $2 billion investment in Polymarket, valuing the decentralized predictions platform at roughly $8 billion.

The investment ranks among the largest TradFi-backed crypto deals in history, marking Wall Street’s race to align with emerging markets.

According to the official report, ICE will become the global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data, enabling institutional investors to access real-time sentiment indicators across politics, economics, and cultural trends. Both firms will also collaborate on future tokenization projects.

“There are opportunities across markets which ICE together with Polymarket can uniquely serve and we are excited about where this investment can take us,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair & CEO.

Founded in 2020 by Shayne Coplan, Polymarket has emerged as a key industry leader in prediction markets, where users trade shares representing outcomes of future events.

Ethereum Contributor Binji Bande Forecasts Prediction Markets Expansion

ICE’s backing also aligns with Polymarket’s plans to expand US operations having secured CFTC operating licenses through a strategic $121 million acquisition of derivatives exchange platform QCEX in July 2025.

Polymarket rose to prominence during the 2024 US presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as traders worldwide speculated on the campaign in real-time.

Since Trump’s inauguration, the prediction markets’ traction has maintained pace, boosted by friendlier regulations and increased corporate investments in cryptocurrency.

Ethereum Foundation contributor Binji Bande commented on the significance of ICE’s involvement with Polymarket.

In an article published on X, Binji described it as a calculated move by ICE to capitalize on changing investor behavior.

“The NYSE is the biggest stock exchange on earth, home to roughly $29 trillion in listed market capitalization. This major move shows that the NYSE sees that markets are broadening in a new manner, not just in scale or volumes but in participation, they see that entire new investors now trade and influence markets live [like] never before,” said Ethereum Foundation contributor Binji Bande.

Polymarket’s data feeds are already being integrated into social trading platforms such as X and Stocktwits, where event predictions spark real-time conversations.

Maxi Doge Presale Raises $2.7M Amid $2B Polymarket Investment

With Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) $2 billion investment in Polymarket igniting bullish crypto market reactions, traders are also rotating into early-stage projects like Maxi Doge (MAXI).

The Maxi Doge presale has raised over $2.7 million out of its $3 million target, reflecting growing retail participation ahead of its main launch. Currently priced at $0.00026, investors can still acquire MAXI tokens via the official presale website before the next tier activates in less than 48 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.