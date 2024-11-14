Oasys Emerges as Powerhouse in Blockchain Gaming with 41M Active Wallets

Oasys distinguishes itself from competitors by offering more flexibility and interoperability.

Key Notes

Oasys achieved 41M active wallets and 186M transactions by October 2024, showcasing rapid growth.

Launched over 40 blockchain games with partnerships from major Japanese developers like Sega and Square Enix.

The $OAS token powers transactions, governance, and staking, available on Upbit and several Japanese exchanges.

Oasys, a Layer-1 Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, has emerged as a prominent player in the blockchain gaming industry, according to a HashHub report shared with Coinspeaker. The platform offers new experiences, value, and innovative investment models. As a Layer 1 blockchain designed for games, Oasys has quickly gained traction in a market expected to reach billions of gamers globally.

Oasys – not to be confused with Oasis – features its own layer-1 Hub blockchain and an Ethereum-compatible layer-2 Verse blockchain, collectively known as Oasys. Together, these chains form the Oasys ecosystem. Being Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, Oasys allows assets like crypto tokens from other EVM chains to be theoretically transferred into its ecosystem.

Since its inception, Oasys has launched over 40 games, showcasing rapid growth and increasing cohesion within its network. Demand for new gaming experiences, competing with social media and short videos, fuels this growth. Traditional games often struggle with user retention and in-game item permanence.

Providing game-specific user experiences, Oasys distinguishes itself from general-purpose blockchains, attracting developers and players seeking long-term utility for their digital assets. Major Japanese developers like BANDAI NAMCO, Sega, and Square Enix are collaborating with Oasys to create a diverse ecosystem that supports numerous blockchain games.

Oasys Ecosystem Hits 41M Wallets and 186M Transactions

The $OAS token powers the Oasys ecosystem, facilitating transactions, governance, and staking rewards. By late October 2024, Oasys recorded 41 million active wallets and 186 million transactions, demonstrating robust growth. While $OAS remains absent from major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, it is accessible on Upbit in South Korea and several Japanese platforms.

Oasys also enhances its infrastructure by integrating with Arbitrum Orbit, a Layer 2 creation and deployment tool. This partnership allows developers to launch Verses – dedicated environments for specific game themes – more efficiently. By standardizing data standards and APIs, Oasys ensures seamless interoperability between Verses, enabling players to use their digital assets across multiple games without restrictions.

In terms of data management, Oasys prioritizes the secure date recording and verification of game data by validators, protecting against the loss of in-game items and bolstering digital asset security. The synchronization of digital assets from the Verse Layer to the Oasys Hub shows the platform’s commitment to a unified infrastructure.

Oasys Leads in Flexibility and Interoperability

Oasys distinguishes itself from competitors by offering more flexibility and interoperability. Unlike Immutable, which does not support game-specific blockchains, Oasys allows developers to create or use Verses tailored to their game needs. The adaptability attracts developers aiming to build unique game economies without platform restrictions.

Ronin, developed by Sky Mavis for Axie Infinity, focuses on a few flagship games, making it difficult for new entrants. Conversely, Oasys supports multiple Verses, catering to different game themes, expanding the potential user base, and providing opportunities for new games to attract players. This approach enables both established and emerging games to thrive within the Oasys ecosystem.

The success of games like Champions Tactics and De: Lithe Last Memories highlights Oasys’ ability to drive user engagement and revenue. These games use NFTs to create valuable digital assets for trading and ownership, fostering a loyal user base. As more games adopt Oasys’ infrastructure, the ecosystem’s value and $OAS token’s stability are expected to grow.

Oasys surpasses competitors in key areas. Immutable has over 300 games and 2 million unique active wallets, while Ronin centers around Axie Infinity with 430 million unique active wallets. Oasys, with 41 million active wallets and over 40 games, offers a balanced approach catering to both large-scale and niche gaming communities.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.