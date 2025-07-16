ETH Price Today: What’s Behind 6% ETH Rally?

Key Notes

Ethereum ETFs saw strong investor interest, with BlackRock’s ETHA leading with $171 million in a single day.

Ethereum price rally also comes with a rising corporate race for ETH treasury as Nasdaq-listed SharpLink buys 91,330 ETH in 7 days.

Market analysts believe that ETH price could increase to $4,000 after the recent successful breakout.

Defying the broader crypto market consolidations, Ethereum ETH $3 141 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $379.35 B Vol. 24h: $44.35 B price has gained more than 6% in the last 24-hours, shooting to $3,150 levels for the first time since January 2025. This latest upside comes along with strong ETH whale buying, institutional purchases, and solid Ether ETF inflows since the beginning of July.

Ethereum Price Rallies Amid Strong Whale Activity

Ethereum price has finally gotten the upper thrust past the key resistance of $3,000 today, nearly 6 months later. This sets the stage for the next ETH price target to $4,000 and further to new all-time highs.

As of press time, ETH is trading 5.9% up at $3,154, with its daily trading volume shooting past $35 billion, and the ETH futures open interest surging more than 6.2% to $46.9 billion, as per the CoinGlass data.

Amid this sharp Ethereum price upside, the 24-hour liquidations have surged past $111 million, with more than $81 million in short liquidations. Today’s upside comes with massive ETH whale activity reported today, as well as over the past few days. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain reports three major whale accumulations since the beginning of July.

Earlier on July 16, whale wallet 0x9684 acquired 27,806 ETH worth $85.57 million from prime brokerage FalconX, bringing its total purchases to 68,141 ETH ($213.8 million) over the last four days. Another wallet 0x35fb bought 8,262 ETH ($25.17 million) from Kraken, and has amassed 80,312 ETH ($252 million) in just six days. Similarly, active whale wallet 0x3c9E, withdrew 1,000 ETH ($3.04 million) from Kraken today, and has acquired 26,000 ETH ($73.45 million) over the past 12 days.

Ether ETF Inflows Drive the Ethereum Price Momentum

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETF have skyrocketed over the past week led by BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). Over the last week, the net inflows across all US ETF issuers have surged to $1.250 billion

On July 15, spot Ether ETFs recorded net inflows of $192.3 million, with BlackRock’s ETHA alone contributing more than $171 million. With more than 2 million ETH in its kitty, and the current Ethereum price rally, the net assets under management for ETHA have surged to $6.5 billion.

As a result, the ETHA share price has seen strong upside, gaining 15% over the past week. Thus, the stock price is approaching $25 levels, with its daily trading volume reaching nearly $1 billion last week.

SharpLink, BitMine Accelerate Their Ethereum Treasury Plans

Corporate players are now racing to build their Ethereum Treasury. A few hours back, Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) purchased an additional 6,377 ETH valued at approximately $19.56 million.

This latest buy pushes the company’s seven-day total to 91,330 ETH, worth over $275 million, reinforcing its position as one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum.

The SBET stock price has been on a strong rally, gaining more than 52% on the weekly chart and is currently approaching $30. The company said that its ETH concentration, i.e. total ETH held per 1,000 diluted shares, has grown from ~2.00 to ~2.24, a 12% increase in just over a month.

Tom Lee’s BitMine Technologies also purchased $500 million worth of ETH earlier this week, making it the second after SharpLink, in total ETH holdings by a publicly listed firm. As per the latest report, tech billionaire Peter Thiel purchased over 9% stake in Bitmine.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.