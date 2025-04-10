Onyxcoin (XCN) Jumps 30% amid Market Recovery: Analyst Sees 3x Surge

Key Notes

XCN surged 30% to around $0.011 after a week of tight-range trading.

The token broke free from a $0.008–$0.01 consolidation zone.

Analyst Javon Marks sees potential for XCN to climb past $0.045.

Onyx Protocol’s native token Onyxcoin XCN $0.0114 24h volatility: 31.1% Market cap: $374.24 M Vol. 24h: $128.41 M has surged by over 30% in the past 24 hours to trade around $0.011. It has broken free from a consolidation zone it had been stuck in since the beginning of April.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy rattled macroeconomic sentiment, pulling risk assets, including altcoins, down. Notably, for the past ten days, the token hovered between $0.008-$0.01 price band.

Despite the downturn, large XCN holders avoided panic selling, on-chain data reveals. This suggests growing confidence in the token’s underlying fundamentals.

With a market capitalization of $362 million and ranked 123rd by CoinMarketCap, XCN is slowly entering the mainstream crypto market. Since January, the token’s value has grown nearly five times.

Part of this momentum is a result of Onyx’s institutional-first strategy. Its Goliath Mainnet offers near-instant settlements, bank-grade security, and easy smart contract integration for financial players.

Incentive-wise, the Onyx Points Program offers 10x liquidity rewards, catching the attention of hedge funds and VCs alike.

XCN Price Outlook

On the daily price chart, XCN has pushed right through the middle Bollinger Band and is now approaching the upper band. This hints at a possible price breakout if buying pressure continues.

Investors should watch for key resistance level at $0.0126, with a strong surge possibly eyeing $0.0155 next.

Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 53.94, up from 48.81 the day before, showing a slight bullish bias but not yet overbought. This also leaves room for further upward movement.

MACD is also showing early bullish signals. While still modest, the histogram is narrowing and a crossover could be imminent, supporting the case for a near-term rally.

Bullish Predictions

According to popular crypto analyst Javon Marks, bullish divergences have begun to show across key momentum indicators for Onyxcoin.

In a recent X post, he stated that the recent breakout might be the start of a steep rally that could push the price past $0.045, around 300% above current levels.

$XCN (Onyxcoin) surging back here with MAJOR STRENGTH and by the displayed breakout as well as smaller bull divergences confirmed, another wave up above $0.045 can be coming in. That is a nearly +300% increase from here and with a breakout target at $0.1816, higher could happen! https://t.co/Zz7cM7dJzE pic.twitter.com/6tu6cnHPhP — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) April 10, 2025

Marks floated an even bolder long-term target of $0.1816, citing early signs of a larger wave formation in play.

