XRP Price Today: XRP Reclaims $2 amid Massive Whale Movements and Bullish Projections

Key Notes

XRP jumped to $2, marking an 11% daily gain.

Over 70 million XRP were moved by whales in the past two weeks.

Standard Chartered forecasts XRP could reach $5.50 by the end of 2025. .

XRP XRP $1.99 24h volatility: 9.0% Market cap: $116.19 B Vol. 24h: $8.63 B has recently bounced back from its weekly low of $1.65. According to CoinMarketCap, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency is trading at around $2, up by 11% in the past day.

This rally follows strong buying interest from crypto whales and a bullish forecast from Standard Chartered.

Notably, as shared by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, whales have moved over 70 million XRP, worth around $140 million, in the past two weeks.

Investors are interpreting these movements as strategic accumulation ahead of a potentially massive breakout, especially as macro conditions stabilize.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Standard Chartered predicted that XRP could hit $5.50 by 2025-end.

He also believes that the cryptocurrency could climb to $12.50 within three years, a 500% surge from current price level.

XRP Price Outlook

On the daily XRP price chart, the RSI is sitting around 43, suggesting that the token is nearing oversold territory but there’s still room for further upside if buying pressure persists.

If XRP can push through $2.04 resistance with volume, the price may align with Standard Chartered’s bullish outlook.

Bollinger Bands are narrowing, signaling reduced volatility and a potential squeeze that often leads to a major price move. XRP is struggling near the middle band (20-day SMA), meaning a break above $2.04 could result in a rally toward $2.38.

Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is in bearish territory, though a potential bullish crossover could form if momentum builds. However, if the price fails to hold the key $1.67 support, it could retest lower levels and drop to $1.39.

Investors’ Optimism

XRP investor optimism is on a surge with the token’s 24-hour trading volume currently at $8.55 billion. This comes as Ripple recently saw the SEC withdrawing its appeal in the long-running XRP lawsuit.

Kendrick forecasts a potential approval of XRP spot ETFs in the third quarter of this year. He believes that if approved, these funds could attract $4 to $8 billion in investment during their first year alone.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.